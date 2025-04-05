Ram Navami 2025: What Is Correct Puja Muhurat? Check Puja Vidhi, Mantras, Aarti, Timings, Significance, And More

Ram Navami 2025: Ram Navami is an important Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Rama, which will be observed on April 6, coinciding with the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 30 and will end on April 6, encapsulating nine days dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. Ram Navami is celebrated with zeal across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and among Hindu communities worldwide. Devotees participate in temple ceremonies, perform pujas, observe fasts, and chant mantras to honour Lord Rama.

Ram Navami: Historical Significance

The Ram Navami festival honours the birth of Lord Rama, revered as an embodiment of truth and righteousness. Celebrated for his adherence to dharma, exemplary conduct, and virtuous life, the festival reflects on Lord Rama's era and the triumph of good over evil.

Ram Navami 2025: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

Here are the timings according to Drik Panchang:

Rama Navami on Sunday, April 6, 2025

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:01 to 13:29

Duration - 02 Hours 28 Mins

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:15 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 19:26 on Apr 05, 2025

Navami Tithi Ends - 19:22 on Apr 06, 2025

The Navami Tithi begins at 19:26 on Apr 05 and concludes at 19:22 on Apr 06. The prime time for Ram Navami puja is between 11:01 to 13:29 on April 6, with the exact moment of Lord Rama’s birth celebrated at 12:15 PM. The optimal period for puja, known as the Madhyanha Muhurat, spans 02 Hours 28 Mins.

Ram Navami 2025: Puja Vidhi

Worshippers wake up early, perform ablutions, and wear clean clothes.

- Clean the area designated for worship before placing the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

- Conduct the detailed ritual puja that includes:

- Offering roli (sacred thread)

- Applying sandalwood paste

- Lighting incense

- Decorating with flowers and garlands

- Emphasize the use of basil leaves and lotus flowers in the offerings.

- Include readings from the Ramcharitmanas and the Ramayana during the puja.

- End the ceremony with an aarti dedicated to Lord Rama and his companions.

- Donate the sanctified food among all participants after the puja.

Ram Navami 2025: Mantras to Chant to Please Lord Ram

कोमलाक्षं विशालाक्षमिन्द्रनीलसमप्रभम्।

दक्षिणाङ्गे दशरथं पुत्रावेक्षणतत्परम्॥

पृष्ठतो लक्ष्मणं देवं सच्छत्रं कनकप्रभम्।

पार्श्वे भरतशत्रुघ्नौ तालवृन्तकरावुभौ।

अग्रे व्यग्रं हनूमन्तं रामानुग्रहकाङ्क्षिणं॥

ॐ श्रीरामचन्द्राय नमः। ध्यानात् ध्यानं समर्पयामि॥

Komalaksham Vishalakshamindranila Samaprabham।

Dakshinange Dasharatham Putravekshanatatparam॥

Prishthato Lakshmanam Devam Sachchhatram Kanakaprabham।

Parshve Bharata Shatrughnau Talavrintakaravubhau।

Agre Vyagram Hanumantam Ramanugraha Kankshinam॥

Om Shri Ramachandraya Namah।

Dhyanat Dhyanam Samarpayami॥

Ram Navami 2025 Aaarti: Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajman

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman,Haran Bhavbhay Darunam।

Nav Kanj Lochan, kanj Mukh KarKanj Pad Kanjarunam॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Kandarp Aganit Amit Chhavi,Nav Neel Neerad Sundaram।

Pat Peet Maanahu Tadit Ruchi-ShuchiNaumi Janak Sutavaram॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Bhaju Deenbandhu DineshDanav Daitya Vansh Nikandanam।

Raghunand Anand Kand KaushalChandra Dasharath Nandanam॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Shir Mukut Kundal TilakCharu Udar Ang Vibhushanam।

Ajanubhuj Shar Chap-DharSangram Jit Khardushnam॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Iti Vadati Tulsidas,Shankar Shesh Muni Man Ranjanam।

Mam Hriday Kanj Nivas Kuru,Kaamadi Khal Dal Ganjanam॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Man Jahi Raacheu MilahiSo Var Sahaj Sundar Sanvaro।

Karuna Nidhaan SujaanSheel Saneh Janat Ravro॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Aehi Bhanti Gauri AsisSun Siy Hit Hiy Hiy Harshit Ali।

Tulsi Bhavanihi Poojee Puni PuniMudit Man Mandir Chali॥

Shri Rama Chandra Kripalu Bhajuman...॥

Zee News wishes you and your family a very Happy Ram Navmi 2025!

