Ram Navami 2026: Is it on March 26 or 27? Check exact date, muhurat, puja vidhi, celebrations, and mantras to chant

Every year, millions of Hindu devotees across India come together to celebrate one of the most beloved festivals in the Hindu calendar - Ram Navami. It is the day when Lord Shri Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, took birth on this earth. A day of devotion, prayer, and joy, Ram Navami is not just a festival - it is a feeling that unites the entire nation.

Ram Navmi 2026: Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Ram Navami 2026 falls on March 26.

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As per Drik Panchang, Ram Navami is observed on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Here are the exact timings:

Details Date Time Tithi Begins March 26, 2026 11:48 AM Navmi Tithi Ends March 27, 2026 10:06 AM Madhyahna Muhurat March 26, 2026 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM Madhyahna Moment March 26, 2026 12:27 PM

The most auspicious time to perform puja is during the Madhyahna Muhurat — between 11:13 AM and 1:41 PM on March 26 — as this is believed to be the exact window when Lord Ram was born.

Why is Ram Navami So Special?

Ram Navami holds a very deep place in the hearts of Hindu devotees. It marks the birth of Lord Shri Ram, the eldest son of King Dashrath of Ayodhya and his queen Kaushalya. Lord Ram is worshipped as the perfect human being — a symbol of righteousness, truth, bravery, and compassion.

He is considered the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, who descended to earth during the Treta Yuga with one sacred mission — to defeat the demon king Ravana and restore dharma on earth. On this day, devotees offer sincere prayers, perform spiritual rituals, and seek his blessings to live a life of truth and goodness.

The Story Behind Ram Navami — How It All Began

According to Hindu scriptures, King Dashrath had three queens - Kaushalya, Kaikayi, and Sumitra — but had no children for a long time. On the advice of his guru, Maharishi Vashishtha, the king performed a grand Ashwamedha Yagya (also called Putra Prapti Yagya) to be blessed with sons.

After the yagya was completed, all three queens were given sacred kheer as prasad. They consumed it, and soon all three became pregnant. In due course, they gave birth to four sons:

Kaushalya gave birth to Ram

Kaikayi gave birth to Bharat

Sumitra gave birth to Lakshman and Shatrughan

Ram was born on the ninth day (Navami) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, and ever since that divine moment, this day has been celebrated across India as Ram Navami.

How People Celebrate Ram Navami

Ram Navami is celebrated with immense joy and devotion all over the country. Here's what the celebrations look like:

Devotees at home and in temples organise Ramacharitmanas path, bhajan, and kirtan throughout the day. The air is filled with the chanting of Ram's name.

The biggest celebration, of course, happens in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh — the birthplace of Lord Ram. Lakhs of devotees travel to Ayodhya to catch a glimpse of Ram Lala at the Ram Mandir. They take a holy dip in the Saryu River before visiting the temple to be a part of the grand birthday celebration. The entire city is lit up with flowers, diyas, and decorations, making it a truly unforgettable sight.

How to Do Ram Navami Puja at Home

According to Drik Panchang,

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath

Clean your home and the puja area thoroughly

Wear fresh, clean clothes before beginning the puja

Place an idol or photo of Lord Ram (or Ram Darbar) on a wooden plank

Light a diya in front of the idol, apply a tilak, and offer homemade sweets

On this day, Kanya Pujan is also observed — prepare halwa, poori, and chana

Invite young girls to your home, offer them food, and give them gifts

You can also distribute food to girls in need

Organise a hawan or Ramayana path at home if possible

Spend the day in prayer, bhajan, and devotion — seeking the blessings of Lord Ram and Goddess Durga

Powerful Mantras to Chant on Ram Navami

According to Drik Panchang, Chanting Ram's name on this day is considered extremely powerful. Here are two mantras you can recite:

Mantra 1:

Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame..!

Sahastranaam Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane..!!

Mantra 2:

Lokabhiramam RanRandheeram Rajivnetram Raghuvanshanatham..!

Karunyaroopam Karunakaram Tam Shri Ramchandram Sharnam Prapadyaye..!

Apadamapahartaram Daataram Sarva Sampadaam..!

Lokabhiramam Shri Ramam Bhuyo Bhuyo Namamyaham..!!

Ram Navami is more than just a festival; it is a reminder of everything Lord Ram stood for. His life teaches us to walk the path of truth even when it is difficult, to be courageous in the face of darkness, and to treat every person with dignity and compassion. Whether you visit Ayodhya this year or celebrate quietly at home with a diya and a prayer, what matters most is the devotion in your heart. This Ram Navami 2026, let the blessings of Shri Ram fill your home with peace, happiness, and positivity.

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