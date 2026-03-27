Ram Navami 2026 special: Lord Rama's birthday connection with Shirdi Sai Baba explained

The auspicious occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated this year on March 26-27, depending upon the tithi and timings. The special moment marks Lord Rama's birthday and is widely celebrated in the month of Chaitra, coinciding with Navratri festivity of 9 days ( March 19-27, this year). Today, let's get to know more about understanding the deep connection of Lord Rama's birthday with Shirdi Sai Baba.

Ram Navami celebrations at Shirdi

Sai Baba of Shirdi took Maha Samadhi ( went antardhyan) on Vijaydashami (Dussehra). While not much is known about his birth date, it is said that Ram Navami is celebrated as Baba's birthday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Therefore, Ram Navami and Dussehra are celebrated on a grand scale at Shirdi temple.

About Sai Baba's birth

The name Sai was given to him by Mhalsapati upon his arrival in the temple town of Shirdi as not much is known about Sai's birth. According to Sai Satcharita, Baba came to Shirdi when he was only 16-year-old. It is believed that he came along with a man who was coming for a wedding to the place. Many believe that Baba's date of birth happens to be September 28, 1835.

There is still no definitive date which can claim Baba's birthday.

Ram Navami legend at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Baba's ardent follower named Gopalrao Gund was childless for a long time and finally was blessed with a son. To offer his thanks to Baba, seeking blessings for the newborn baby too, he took Baba's permission to organise a thanksgiving fair which coincided with Urus, a festival of Muslims in honour of a Sufi saint.

As per Sai Charitra book, the day for the Urus was fixed on Ram Navami, after having consultation with Sai Baba. It seems he had some purpose behind this, viz. the unification of the two festivals, the Urus and the Ram Navami and the unification of the two communities – the Hindus and the Mohammedens. As future events showed, this end or object was duly achieved.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2026 celeb wishes: Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Jackie Shroff & others share warm wishes on Lord Rama's birthday

Gopalrao Gund had a friend by name Damu Anna Kasar of Ahmednagar. He also was similarly unhappy in the matter of progeny, though he had two wives. He too was blessed by Sai Baba with sons and Mr. Gund prevailed upon his friend to prepare and supply one flag for the procession of the fair. He also succeeded in inducing Mr. Nanasaheb Nimonkar to supply another flag. Both these flags were taken in procession through the village and finally, fixed at the two corners of the Masjid, which is called by Sai Baba as ‘Dwarkamai’. This is being done even now.

What is the Sandal procession in Shirdi?

An excerpt from Sai Charitra mentions: There was another procession which was started in this fair. The idea of ‘Sandal’ procession originated with one Mr. Amir Shakkar Dalal, a Mohammeden Bhakta from Korhla. This procession is held in honour of great Muslim Saints. Sandal i.e. Chandan paste and scrappings are put in the Thali (flat dishes) with incense burning before them and carried in procession to the accompaniment of band and music through the village and then, after returning to the Masjid, the contents of the dishes are thrown on the ‘Nimbar’ (niche) and walls of the Masjid.

This work was managed by Mr. Amir Shakkar for the first three years and then afterwards, by his wife. So, on the same day the two processions, the ‘Flags’ by the Hindus and ‘Sandal’ by the Muslims, went on side by side and are still going on without any problem.

Sai Baba made Dwarkamai masjid his abode and on Ram Navami day, flags are changed there.

With many more legends and events which unfolded post this, according to Sai Charitra, from 1912, the Ram Navami festival was thus going on, the procession of the two flags by day and that of the ‘Sandal’ by night, went off with the usual pomp and show. From this time onwards, the ‘Urus of Baba’ was transformed into the Ram Navami festival.

Therefore, till date on Ram Navami and Urus, Shirdi sees huge celebrations in place.

Who is Shirdi Sai Baba?

Sai Baba of Shirdi is a spiritual figure worshipped across the globe. The saint or fakir of Shirdi has an ocean of devotees scattered in every corner of the world. Baba's teachings and learnings have travelled over years and people irrespective of their religion have shown utmost faith in the Satguru.

As many as 25,000 - 50,000+ devotees throng Shirdi Sai Baba temple daily with over 100,000 daily count on major festivals.