Rama Ekadashi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi, And Significance

Rama Ekadashi 2025: The sacred Rama Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Kartika month, just a few days before Diwali. Devotees believe that fasting on this day removes sins, grants peace, and brings divine blessings. In 2025, Rama Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timings

According to drik panchang, Rama Ekadashi Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 10:35 AM on October 16, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 11:12 AM on October 17, 2025

Parana (Fast Breaking) Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Parana Time: 06:21 AM to 08:38 AM

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025

Significance of Rama Ekadashi

According to drik panchang, Rama Ekadashi holds deep spiritual importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. Observing a fast on this day is said to wash away all sins and grant moksha (liberation). The word Rama here refers to Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, symbolizing prosperity and divine grace.

By observing this fast with faith and discipline, one can attain peace, wealth, and success in life.

Rama Ekadashi Vrat Rules and Parana Vidhi

According to drik panchang, Fasting (Vrat): Devotees begin the fast at sunrise on Ekadashi and abstain from grains, pulses, and certain vegetables.

Worship: Offer tulsi leaves, lamps, and sweets to Lord Vishnu while chanting Vishnu Sahasranama or Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Night Vigil: Staying awake during the night and meditating on Lord Vishnu is considered highly auspicious.

Parana, or breaking the fast, must be done on Dwadashi Tithi, after sunrise and before the tithi ends (12:18 PM).

It should not be done during Hari Vasara, which is the first quarter of Dwadashi. The best time to break the fast is Pratahkal (early morning).

Failing to do Parana within Dwadashi is considered an offence equivalent to not observing the fast properly.

Ekadashi Fasting Guidance

According to drik panchang, At times, Ekadashi fasting is observed on two consecutive days.

Smartha devotees (with families) should fast on the first day.

Vaishnavas, Sanyasis, and widows usually observe the fast on the second day, aiming for spiritual liberation.

Staunch devotees seeking the love of Lord Vishnu may observe fasting on both days.

Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha (The Story of King Muchukunda, Shobhana, and Chandrabhaga)

During the Mahabharata period, Arjuna once asked Lord Krishna about the importance and story of the Ekadashi that falls during Krishna Paksha of Kartika month. Lord Krishna narrated the tale of Rama Ekadashi, explaining its divine power and the story of King Muchukunda and his daughter Chandrabhaga.

The Story

According to drik panchang, In ancient times, there lived a wise and truthful king named Muchukunda, a great devotee of Lord Vishnu. His kingdom flourished with peace and prosperity. His daughter, Chandrabhaga, was married to Shobhana, the son of King Chandrasena.

King Muchukunda was a firm observer of the Ekadashi fast, and everyone in his kingdom — even animals — was required to fast on this sacred day.

When Rama Ekadashi arrived, Shobhana visited his in-laws. However, he was weak and feared he wouldn’t be able to fast. His wife, Chandrabhaga, warned him that no one in her father’s kingdom was exempt from fasting, not even animals.

Despite his fear, Shobhana decided to fast, accepting his fate. Unfortunately, the hunger and thirst proved too much, and by the next morning, he passed away.

Divine Grace and Shobhana’s Rebirth

Due to the merit of observing Rama Ekadashi, even unwillingly, Shobhana was reborn in a divine city called Devapura on Mount Mandarachala. The city was adorned with gold and jewels, but it was unstable because the fast was done without true devotion.

One day, a Brahmin named Soma Sharma visited Devapura and recognized Shobhana. When asked about his father-in-law and wife, Shobhana revealed his story and requested the Brahmin to inform Chandrabhaga that only her devotion could stabilize the city.

When Chandrabhaga heard this, she decided to help. Guided by the sage Vamadeva, she performed holy rituals and prayers. Through her devotion and the merit of her Ekadashi fasts, she attained a divine form and joined her husband in the celestial city. Her virtue stabilized Shobhana’s kingdom forever.

Moral and Essence (Katha Saar)

Even if one observes Rama Ekadashi with little devotion, Lord Vishnu still blesses them with positive results.

However, fasting with complete devotion and faith brings the highest spiritual benefits.

The story highlights Chandrabhaga’s faithfulness, showing that a devoted and righteous soul can bring stability and grace even beyond death.

Those who observe or listen to the Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha attain freedom from sins and ultimately reach Vishnu Loka, the abode of Lord Vishnu.

Rama Ekadashi 2025, falling on Friday, October 17, is a highly auspicious day to seek divine blessings, peace, and prosperity.

By observing this fast with sincerity and following proper Parana Vidhi, devotees can cleanse their souls and progress spiritually.

This Ekadashi reminds us that faith, devotion, and determination can overcome any challenge — just as Chandrabhaga’s devotion restored her husband’s lost glory.

