Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Time Today For March 27 In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Major Cities In India

amadan 2025, which commenced on March 2, is now approaching its conclusion, with only a few days remaining until Eid 2025. Today marks the 26th fast for Muslims across the country, and the festival will be celebrated upon the sighting of the crescent moon in the coming days.

This sacred month is a period of deep devotion, during which believers refrain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, fostering faith, patience, and self-discipline.

Beyond fasting, Muslims engage in daily prayers (Namaz), charitable acts, and kindness to strengthen their spiritual connection. As sunrise and sunset times vary by location, a Ramadan timetable helps ensure accurate fasting and prayer schedules.

Below are the Sehri and Iftar timings for Thursday, March 27, in major Indian cities during Ramadan 2025.

City Name Sehri Timing Iftar Timing Delhi 4.57 am 6. 39 pm Mumbai 5.25 am 6. 52 pm Bengaluru 5. 35 am 7. 22 pm Chennai 5. 30 am 6. 40 pm Kolkata 4. 50 am 6. 30 pm Hyderabad 5. 15 am 6. 45 pm

What Is Sehri & Iftar?

Muslims begin their fast by consuming Suhoor or Sehri in the early morning hours before dawn during Ramadan. They end their fast in the evening with the Iftar meal. The specific timing for Sehri and Iftar differs across various cities in the country.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)