Ramadan 2026 first fast: What is the Sehri Dua? Check its meaning, importance, and daily fasting timings

The holy month of Ramadan has started after the crescent moon was sighted on Tuesday. In India, Ramadan 2026 began on February 19. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the most sacred month for Muslims.

During this month, Muslims keep fasts from dawn to sunset, offer extra prayers, and focus on spiritual growth and self-discipline. The month ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is expected around March 20 or 21, 2026.

When does Ramadan begin?

Ramadan begins after the month of Shaban ends and the new crescent moon is seen. Once the moon is sighted, Muslims around the world start observing fasts (Roza).

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a time for prayer, patience, and gratitude.

Sehri Dua (Suhoor Dua) for First Roza

Before starting the fast, Muslims wake up early in the morning for Sehri (Suhoor), which is the pre-dawn meal. Before beginning the fast, they recite a special dua to make their intention (Niyyah).

Sehri Dua:

"Wa Bisawmi Ghadinn Nawaiytu Min Shahri Ramadan, Wahaulahu Alayhi Biqiyamihi, Wahidhni Bihurmatihi, Wa'afini Bi'afiyatihi, Wa'ghfirli Bi'ghufraanihi, Ya Allah."

Meaning:

"I intend to keep the fast tomorrow in the month of Ramadan. O Allah, help me to stand in prayer during it, protect me through its sanctity, grant me good health, and forgive me, O Allah."

Why is the Sehri Dua important?

Sehri is the meal eaten before sunrise, and it marks the start of the daily fast. By reciting this dua, a person clearly makes the intention to fast for the sake of Allah.

This prayer also asks for:

Strength to complete the fast

Good health

Protection

Forgiveness

It prepares the mind and heart for a day of devotion and patience.

Iftar Dua (Breaking the Fast Prayer)

After fasting the whole day from dawn to sunset, Muslims break their fast at sunset. This meal is called Iftar. After eating, they recite a dua to thank Allah.

Iftar Dua:

"Alhamdu lillahi aladhi 'at'amana wa'saqana, wa'ja'alana min almuslimin, wa'ghfir lana dhunubana, ya Allah."

Meaning:

"All praise is due to Allah who has fed us and given us drink, made us among the Muslims, and forgive us our sins, O Allah."

Importance of the Iftar Dua

Iftar is a special and peaceful moment after a long day of fasting. The Iftar dua expresses gratitude to Allah for providing food and strength.

It reminds believers to:

Be thankful

Stay humble

Seek forgiveness

This prayer strengthens faith and builds a feeling of gratitude.

Daily Gratitude Dua

There is also a simple dua that can be recited daily after eating or drinking:

Dua:

"Alhamdu lillahi aladhi 'at'amana wa'saqana, wa'ja'alana min almuslimin."

Meaning:

"All praise is for Allah who fed us, gave us drink, and made us Muslims."

This short prayer helps a person stay thankful every day during Ramadan and beyond.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar timings in India

Here are the expected Sehri and Iftar timings in India for Ramadan 2026:-

Date Sehri (Pre-Dawn) Iftar (Sunset) Feb 19, 2026 05:36 AM 06:15 PM Feb 20, 2026 05:35 AM 06:16 PM Feb 21, 2026 05:35 AM 06:17 PM Feb 22, 2026 05:34 AM 06:17 PM Feb 23, 2026 05:33 AM 06:18 PM Feb 24, 2026 05:32 AM 06:19 PM Feb 25, 2026 05:31 AM 06:19 PM Feb 26, 2026 05:30 AM 06:20 PM Feb 27, 2026 05:29 AM 06:21 PM Feb 28, 2026 05:28 AM 06:21 PM Mar 1, 2026 05:27 AM 06:22 PM Mar 2, 2026 05:26 AM 06:23 PM Mar 3, 2026 05:25 AM 06:23 PM Mar 4, 2026 05:24 AM 06:24 PM Mar 5, 2026 05:23 AM 06:25 PM Mar 6, 2026 05:22 AM 06:25 PM Mar 7, 2026 05:21 AM 06:26 PM Mar 8, 2026 05:20 AM 06:26 PM Mar 9, 2026 05:19 AM 06:27 PM Mar 10, 2026 05:18 AM 06:28 PM Mar 11, 2026 05:17 AM 06:28 PM Mar 12, 2026 05:15 AM 06:29 PM Mar 13, 2026 05:14 AM 06:29 PM Mar 14, 2026 05:13 AM 06:30 PM Mar 15, 2026 05:12 AM 06:31 PM Mar 16, 2026 05:11 AM 06:31 PM Mar 17, 2026 05:10 AM 06:32 PM Mar 18, 2026 05:08 AM 06:32 PM Mar 19, 2026 05:07 AM 06:33 PM Mar 20, 2026 05:06 AM 06:33 PM

(Note: Timings may slightly vary depending on city.)

Ramadan is a month of patience, prayer, and self-reflection. From Sehri to Iftar, every moment of fasting teaches discipline, gratitude, and faith. Reciting the Sehri and Iftar duas helps Muslims begin and end their fast with the right intention and thankfulness. As Ramadan 2026 continues, may this holy month bring peace, forgiveness, good health, and blessings to everyone observing it.

