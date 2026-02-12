Ramadan 2026: Is it starting on February 18 or 19? Check official dates, moon sighting, and prayer timings across countries

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world are preparing for a time of fasting, prayers, self-reflection, and spiritual growth. Ramadan is one of the most sacred months in Islam, and its start date is eagerly awaited every year. Many people are currently confused about whether Ramadan 2026 will begin on February 18 or February 19.

Here is everything you need to know about Ramadan 2026:-

What is Ramadan and Why is it important?

According to Islamic Finder, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During this month, Muslims observe fasts from dawn (Suhoor) until sunset (Iftar). Along with fasting, people focus on prayers, charity, kindness, and strengthening their connection with Allah.

The beginning of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon, which is why the start date may vary from country to country.

When is Ramadan 2026 expected to begin?

According to astronomical calculations and reports from the Emirates Astronomical Society, Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of Wednesday, February 18.

This means:

February 18, 2026 is likely to be the last day of Sha’ban

February 19, 2026 is expected to be the first day of fasting in many countries

This Ramadan is also being referred to as a “Winter Ramadan”, which means fasting hours will be shorter and more comfortable compared to summer months.

Ramadan Timings 2026: Sehri and Iftar Schedule

According to Islamic Finder,

February 19, 2026 - Sehri: 5:36 AM, Iftar: 6:15 PM

February 20, 2026 - Sehri: 5:35 AM, Iftar: 6:16 PM

February 21, 2026 - Sehri: 5:35 AM, Iftar: 6:17 PM

February 22, 2026 - Sehri: 5:34 AM, Iftar: 6:17 PM

February 23, 2026 - Sehri: 5:33 AM, Iftar: 6:18 PM

February 24, 2026 - Sehri: 5:32 AM, Iftar: 6:19 PM

February 25, 2026 - Sehri: 5:31 AM, Iftar: 6:19 PM

February 26, 2026 - Sehri: 5:30 AM, Iftar: 6:20 PM

February 27, 2026 - Sehri: 5:29 AM, Iftar: 6:21 PM

February 28, 2026 - Sehri: 5:28 AM, Iftar: 6:21 PM

March 1, 2026 - Sehri: 5:27 AM, Iftar: 6:22 PM

March 2, 2026 - Sehri: 5:26 AM, Iftar: 6:23 PM

March 3, 2026 - Sehri: 5:25 AM, Iftar: 6:23 PM

March 4, 2026 - Sehri: 5:24 AM, Iftar: 6:24 PM

March 5, 2026 - Sehri: 5:23 AM, Iftar: 6:25 PM

March 6, 2026 - Sehri: 5:22 AM, Iftar: 6:25 PM

March 7, 2026 - Sehri: 5:21 AM, Iftar: 6:26 PM

March 8, 2026 - Sehri: 5:20 AM, Iftar: 6:26 PM

March 9, 2026 - Sehri: 5:19 AM, Iftar: 6:27 PM

March 10, 2026 - Sehri: 5:18 AM, Iftar: 6:28 PM

March 11, 2026 - Sehri: 5:17 AM, Iftar: 6:28 PM

March 12, 2026 - Sehri: 5:15 AM, Iftar: 6:29 PM

March 13, 2026 - Sehri: 5:14 AM, Iftar: 6:29 PM

March 14, 2026 - Sehri: 5:13 AM, Iftar: 6:30 PM

March 15, 2026 - Sehri: 5:12 AM, Iftar: 6:31 PM

March 16, 2026 - Sehri: 5:11 AM, Iftar: 6:31 PM

March 17, 2026 - Sehri: 5:10 AM, Iftar: 6:32 PM

March 18, 2026 - Sehri: 5:08 AM, Iftar: 6:32 PM

March 19, 2026 - Sehri: 5:07 AM, Iftar: 6:33 PM

March 20, 2026 - Sehri: 5:06 AM, Iftar: 6:33 PM

Fasting duration during Ramadan 2026

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, fasting hours in Ramadan 2026 will begin at around 12 hours and 45 minutes and will slowly increase as the month moves toward spring. This makes Ramadan 2026 relatively easier for fasting.

Ramadan 2026 Prayer Timings: Country-Wise Details

Ramadan 2026 Timetable for Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, based on moon sighting confirmations by local authorities. Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed around March 20, 2026, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Daily prayer timings such as Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha will slightly change each day throughout the month. Worshippers are advised to follow official mosque announcements for accurate timings.

Ramadan 2026 Timetable for the United Kingdom (London)

In the UK, Ramadan 2026 is also expected to begin on February 19, subject to local moon sightings. Muslims in the UK generally rely on both astronomical calculations and mosque confirmations.

Fasting hours in London will be longer compared to Middle Eastern countries due to geographic location, and Eid-ul-Fitr is expected around March 20.

Ramadan 2026 Timetable for the United States (New York)

In the United States, including New York, most Muslim communities are expected to start Ramadan on February 19, 2026. However, some regions may begin fasting a day earlier depending on moon sighting decisions.

Eid-ul-Fitr in the US is expected to fall around March 20 or 21, depending on the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon.

Important Reminder for Worshippers

Prayer timings, Suhoor, and Iftar schedules vary by location. Muslims are advised to:

Follow local mosque announcements

Check trusted Islamic calendars

Stay updated with moon sighting reports

Ramadan 2026 is a time of peace, patience, and spiritual renewal for Muslims across the world. While there may be slight differences in the starting date due to moon sightings, the essence of Ramadan remains the same faith, fasting, prayers, and compassion. As the holy month approaches, preparing both spiritually and practically can help make Ramadan more meaningful and fulfilling.

