Ramadan 2026 moon sighting timing: Ramzan expected start time, Sehri–Iftar schedule in India
Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin around February 18–19, depending on the crescent moon sighting. Check the complete time table, including Suhoor and Iftar timings, daily fasting hours, and important dates.
- Muslims across the world are preparing for a sacred month of fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and community bonding.
- Ramadan is expected to begin around February 18 or 19, 2026.
- The holy month lasts for 29 to 30 days and ends with the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.
Trending Photos
As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims across the world are preparing for a sacred month of fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and community bonding. Ramadan is expected to begin around February 18 or 19, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month lasts for 29 to 30 days and ends with the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.
When will Ramadan 2026 begin?
The start of Ramadan depends on the moon sighting, which may vary by country and region. Based on astronomical estimates, Ramadan 2026 is likely to begin on February 18 or 19, 2026, with Eid ul-Fitr expected around March 19, 2026.
Ramadan 2026: Significance and Traditions
According to Islamic beliefs and traditions, the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad around 1,400 years ago on Laylat al-Qadr, a sacred night that falls on one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to sunset, which is known as Roza. The fast begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with Iftar after sunset. Throughout the day, those fasting abstain from food and drink as an act of devotion.
Ramadan is considered one of the holiest months in Islam, symbolising purification, self-control, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. During this time, people often greet each other with “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem,” wishing a blessed, generous, and peaceful month ahead.
Ramadan 2026 fasting hours around the World
Ramadan 2026 falls close to the spring equinox, fasting hours will be more balanced across the globe. In most places, fasting will last between 12 and 14 hours.
Approximate Fasting Durations by Region:
Europe & North America: Around 12–13 hours
United Kingdom: Around 14–16 hours
Middle East & UAE: Around 12–13 hours
India & South Asia: Around 12.5–14 hours
Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia): Around 12–13 hours
Southern Hemisphere (Chile, New Zealand): Around 14–15 hours initially
Areas closer to the poles may see more variation, but these differences usually reduce as Ramadan progresses.
Typical Suhoor and Iftar timings in Ramadan 2026
Exact timings vary by city and date, but here are approximate examples:
Dubai:
Suhoor ends: Around 5:30 am
Iftar begins: Around 6:15–6:20 pm
New Delhi:
Suhoor ends: Around 5:35 am
Iftar begins: Around 6:15–6:20 pm
London:
Suhoor ends: Around 5:30 am
Iftar begins: Around 5:50 pm
Suhoor marks the last meal before fasting starts, while Iftar is observed immediately after sunset.
Ramadan 2026 date and moon sighting
In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after sunset. If the moon is sighted on February 17, the first fast will be observed on February 18, 2026. The holy month is likely to end around Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Following this, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on the evening of Thursday, March 19, 2026.
As happens in most years, India may begin Ramadan a day later than Saudi Arabia, since the moon is often sighted earlier there. The final dates will be officially confirmed based on local moon sighting announcements.
As is usually the case, India may begin fasting a day after Saudi Arabia, where the moon is often sighted earlier.
Key highlights for Ramadan 2026:
Expected start: February 18–19, 2026
Fasting hours: Around 12–14 hours globally
Suhoor: Before dawn
Iftar: At sunset
Eid ul-Fitr: Expected around March 19, 2026
In several countries, especially in the Middle East, working hours and school schedules are adjusted to support fasting individuals.
The Spiritual Meaning of Ramadan
Ramadan is much more than fasting. It is a time for:
Increased prayers and Quran recitation
Charity and helping those in need
Self-reflection and spiritual growth
Strengthening family and community bonds
Ramadan 2026 is a time of devotion, discipline, and togetherness for Muslims around the world. With balanced fasting hours and clear daily routines of Suhoor and Iftar, the month offers an opportunity for spiritual renewal. While final dates depend on moon sightings, Muslims everywhere are preparing to welcome Ramadan with faith, patience, and gratitude, leading up to the joyful celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv