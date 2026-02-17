Ramadan 2026 moon sighting timing: Ramzan expected start time, Sehri–Iftar schedule in India

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims across the world are preparing for a sacred month of fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and community bonding. Ramadan is expected to begin around February 18 or 19, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month lasts for 29 to 30 days and ends with the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

When will Ramadan 2026 begin?

The start of Ramadan depends on the moon sighting, which may vary by country and region. Based on astronomical estimates, Ramadan 2026 is likely to begin on February 18 or 19, 2026, with Eid ul-Fitr expected around March 19, 2026.

Ramadan 2026: Significance and Traditions

According to Islamic beliefs and traditions, the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad around 1,400 years ago on Laylat al-Qadr, a sacred night that falls on one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to sunset, which is known as Roza. The fast begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with Iftar after sunset. Throughout the day, those fasting abstain from food and drink as an act of devotion.

Ramadan is considered one of the holiest months in Islam, symbolising purification, self-control, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. During this time, people often greet each other with “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem,” wishing a blessed, generous, and peaceful month ahead.

Ramadan 2026 fasting hours around the World

Ramadan 2026 falls close to the spring equinox, fasting hours will be more balanced across the globe. In most places, fasting will last between 12 and 14 hours.

Approximate Fasting Durations by Region:

Europe & North America: Around 12–13 hours

United Kingdom: Around 14–16 hours

Middle East & UAE: Around 12–13 hours

India & South Asia: Around 12.5–14 hours

Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia): Around 12–13 hours

Southern Hemisphere (Chile, New Zealand): Around 14–15 hours initially

Areas closer to the poles may see more variation, but these differences usually reduce as Ramadan progresses.

Typical Suhoor and Iftar timings in Ramadan 2026

Exact timings vary by city and date, but here are approximate examples:

Dubai:

Suhoor ends: Around 5:30 am

Iftar begins: Around 6:15–6:20 pm

New Delhi:

Suhoor ends: Around 5:35 am

Iftar begins: Around 6:15–6:20 pm

London:

Suhoor ends: Around 5:30 am

Iftar begins: Around 5:50 pm

Suhoor marks the last meal before fasting starts, while Iftar is observed immediately after sunset.

Ramadan 2026 date and moon sighting

In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after sunset. If the moon is sighted on February 17, the first fast will be observed on February 18, 2026. The holy month is likely to end around Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Following this, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on the evening of Thursday, March 19, 2026.

As happens in most years, India may begin Ramadan a day later than Saudi Arabia, since the moon is often sighted earlier there. The final dates will be officially confirmed based on local moon sighting announcements.

As is usually the case, India may begin fasting a day after Saudi Arabia, where the moon is often sighted earlier.

Key highlights for Ramadan 2026:

Expected start: February 18–19, 2026

Fasting hours: Around 12–14 hours globally

Suhoor: Before dawn

Iftar: At sunset

Eid ul-Fitr: Expected around March 19, 2026

In several countries, especially in the Middle East, working hours and school schedules are adjusted to support fasting individuals.

The Spiritual Meaning of Ramadan

Ramadan is much more than fasting. It is a time for:

Increased prayers and Quran recitation

Charity and helping those in need

Self-reflection and spiritual growth

Strengthening family and community bonds

Ramadan 2026 is a time of devotion, discipline, and togetherness for Muslims around the world. With balanced fasting hours and clear daily routines of Suhoor and Iftar, the month offers an opportunity for spiritual renewal. While final dates depend on moon sightings, Muslims everywhere are preparing to welcome Ramadan with faith, patience, and gratitude, leading up to the joyful celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

