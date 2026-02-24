Ramadan 2026: What is the Sehri time on February 24? Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

Ramadan brings a gentle change in daily life. Mornings become quieter, evenings more lively, and the focus naturally shifts towards prayer, gratitude, and self-discipline. In India, the day of fasting begins with sehri (suhoor), the pre-dawn meal that prepares Muslims for a long day of roza.

Sehri is not just about eating before sunrise. It is a peaceful and spiritual moment when families wake up early, sit together, and begin their fast with intention and prayer. As Ramadan 2026 begins, here are the Sehri timings for February 24 across major Indian cities.

Sehri Time on February 24, 2026: City-Wise Ramadan Timings

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sehri timings vary slightly from city to city because they are based on local sunrise schedules. Below are the approximate Sehri times for February 24, 2026:-

City Sehri Time Noida 05:32 AM Delhi 05:33 AM Jaipur 05:38 AM Kolkata 04:47 AM Jammu 05:42 AM Mumbai 05:47 AM Hyderabad 05:38 AM Thiruvananthapuram 05:28 AM Ajmer 05:43 AM Bengaluru 05:27 AM

(Note: Timings may vary by a few minutes depending on your exact location. It is always advisable to confirm with your local mosque announcements or a trusted Ramadan calendar.)

Why Sehri is so important during Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims around the world. During this time, fasting from dawn to sunset is observed with sincerity and devotion.

But fasting is not only about staying away from food and water. It is about practicing patience, controlling desires, helping others, and strengthening one’s connection with Allah. Many people also spend more time in prayer, reading the Quran, and doing acts of charity.

Sehri plays an important role because it marks the spiritual beginning of each fast. It is the moment when intentions are made and the day of worship begins.

What should you eat in Sehri?

A healthy and balanced Sehri meal can make fasting easier throughout the day. Here are some simple tips:-

1. Choose fibre-rich foods like fruits and whole grains.

2. Include protein sources such as eggs, yoghurt, or nuts.

3. Drink enough water to stay hydrated.

4. Avoid very salty or fried foods that can cause thirst.

With temperatures expected to rise in many parts of India, proper hydration becomes even more important during Ramadan 2026.

A peaceful start before Sunrise

Sehri is often the calmest part of the day. Before the world wakes up, there is silence, reflection, and prayer. Whether you share this meal with family at the dining table or spend it quietly in personal worship, these early hours help set the tone for the entire day.

By following accurate local timings and choosing nourishing food, one can observe the fast with both physical strength and spiritual focus. Every roza brings believers one step closer to Eid, reminding them that patience and devotion always lead to joy.

Ramadan is a time of discipline, gratitude, and inner growth. As you observe Sehri on February 24, 2026, make sure to follow your city’s correct timing and begin your fast with sincere intentions. With each passing day of Ramadan, the blessings increase, and before you know it, Eid will be just around the corner.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)