Ramadan 2026: What is Today’s Iftar time? Check city-wise sunset timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and more

Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin in India on February 19, 2026. This holy month is dedicated to fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. Muslims believe that during Ramadan, the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is a time to strengthen faith, practice patience, and grow closer to Allah through devotion and good deeds.

Why Ramadan is Important

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of a Muslim’s faith and practice. These include:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shahada (Declaration of faith)

Salah (Daily prayers)

Zakat (Charity)

Sawm (Fasting during Ramadan)

Hajj (Pilgrimage to Mecca)

Fasting during Ramadan, also known as Roza, is an important religious duty. Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, avoiding food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours.

How the start of Ramadan is decided

The beginning of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Once the moon is seen and officially confirmed, fasting begins the next day.

In India, Ramadan is likely to start on February 19, 2026. However, some countries like Saudi Arabia may begin fasting a day earlier or later, depending on when the moon is sighted in their region.

Sehri and Iftar Timings (February 20, 2026 – Expected)

Here are the approximate Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking fast) timings for some major Indian cities:

City Sehri Time (Approx.) Iftar Time (Approx.) Delhi 5:35 AM 6:15 PM Lucknow 5:33–5:35 AM 6:15 PM Mumbai 5:45 AM 6:15 PM Hyderabad 5:40 AM 6:15 PM Kolkata 5:20–5:25 AM 6:15 PM Bengaluru 5:42 AM 6:15 PM Chennai 5:40 AM 6:15 PM

(Note: Timings may slightly vary depending on your exact location.)

When will Ramadan 2026 end?

Ramadan 2026 is expected to end on March 20, 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon. The month will conclude with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a joyful festival that marks the end of fasting.

On the likely final day of Ramadan:

Sehri is expected around 5:06 AM

Iftar is expected around 6:33 PM

Ramadan is not just about fasting from food and water. It is a time for spiritual growth, self-control, kindness, and helping those in need. As Ramadan 2026 begins, Muslims across India and around the world will observe this sacred month with devotion, prayer, and gratitude. May this holy month bring peace, blessings, and happiness to everyone.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)