HAPPY RAMADAN MUBARAK WISHES

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Check Date, Sehri And Iftari Timings In India

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month dedicated to fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims. In India, Ramadan 2025 will begin on March 2, following the sighting of the moon. This sacred time emphasizes spiritual devotion, self-discipline, and communal gatherings during Sehri and Iftar meals.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2025, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Check Date, Sehri And Iftari Timings In India Image credit: Freepik

The sacred month of Ramadan offers Muslims an opportunity to practice self-discipline through fasting and refraining from drinking. This period encourages spiritual reflection and fosters self-control.

Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and begins a 29–30 day fasting period from dawn to sunset.

In India, Ramadan will commence following the sighting of the moon, which is anticipated today. During Roza, Muslims observe fasting by starting their day with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and breaking their fast with Iftar. Here are the key Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2025 in New Delhi, India.

Day Sehri Timings (am) Iftari Timings (pm) Date
1 5.26  6.23  March 2, 2025
2 5. 25  6. 23  March 3, 2025
3 5. 24 6. 24 March 4, 2025
4 5. 23 6. 24 March 5, 2025
5 5. 22 6. 25 March 6, 2025
6 5. 21 6. 26 March 7, 2025
7 5. 20 6. 27 March 8, 2025
8 5. 18 6. 27 March 9, 2025
9 5. 17 6. 28 March 10, 2025
10 5. 16 6. 28 March 11, 2025
11 5. 15 6. 29 March 12, 2025
12 5. 14 6. 29 March 13, 2025
13 5. 13 6. 30 March 14, 2025
14 5. 12 6. 31 March 15, 2025
15 5. 10 6. 31 March 16, 2025
16 5. 09 6. 32 March 17, 2025
17 5. 08 6. 32 March 18, 2025
18 5. 07 6. 33 March 19, 2025
19 5. 06 6. 34 March 20, 2025
20 5. 04 6. 34 March 21, 2025
21 5. 03 6. 35 March 22, 2025
22 5. 02 6. 35 March 23, 2025
23 5. 01 6. 35 March 24, 2025
24 5. 01 6. 36 March 25, 2025
25 5. 00 6. 36 March 26, 2025
26 4. 58 6. 37 March 27, 2025
27 4. 57 6. 37 March 28, 2025
28 4. 56 6. 38 Marcj 29, 2025
29 4. 54 6. 39 March 30, 2025
30 4. 52 6. 40 March 31, 2025

The month-long fasting period concludes with the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr. On this occasion, people gather with family and friends, prepare festive delicacies, and spend quality time together.

Ramadan 2025 holds special significance as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The moon sighting in India today will officially mark the beginning of Ramadan.

 

 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK