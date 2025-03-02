Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Check Date, Sehri And Iftari Timings In India

The sacred month of Ramadan offers Muslims an opportunity to practice self-discipline through fasting and refraining from drinking. This period encourages spiritual reflection and fosters self-control.

Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and begins a 29–30 day fasting period from dawn to sunset.

In India, Ramadan will commence following the sighting of the moon, which is anticipated today. During Roza, Muslims observe fasting by starting their day with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and breaking their fast with Iftar. Here are the key Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2025 in New Delhi, India.

Day Sehri Timings (am) Iftari Timings (pm) Date 1 5.26 6.23 March 2, 2025 2 5. 25 6. 23 March 3, 2025 3 5. 24 6. 24 March 4, 2025 4 5. 23 6. 24 March 5, 2025 5 5. 22 6. 25 March 6, 2025 6 5. 21 6. 26 March 7, 2025 7 5. 20 6. 27 March 8, 2025 8 5. 18 6. 27 March 9, 2025 9 5. 17 6. 28 March 10, 2025 10 5. 16 6. 28 March 11, 2025 11 5. 15 6. 29 March 12, 2025 12 5. 14 6. 29 March 13, 2025 13 5. 13 6. 30 March 14, 2025 14 5. 12 6. 31 March 15, 2025 15 5. 10 6. 31 March 16, 2025 16 5. 09 6. 32 March 17, 2025 17 5. 08 6. 32 March 18, 2025 18 5. 07 6. 33 March 19, 2025 19 5. 06 6. 34 March 20, 2025 20 5. 04 6. 34 March 21, 2025 21 5. 03 6. 35 March 22, 2025 22 5. 02 6. 35 March 23, 2025 23 5. 01 6. 35 March 24, 2025 24 5. 01 6. 36 March 25, 2025 25 5. 00 6. 36 March 26, 2025 26 4. 58 6. 37 March 27, 2025 27 4. 57 6. 37 March 28, 2025 28 4. 56 6. 38 Marcj 29, 2025 29 4. 54 6. 39 March 30, 2025 30 4. 52 6. 40 March 31, 2025

The month-long fasting period concludes with the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr. On this occasion, people gather with family and friends, prepare festive delicacies, and spend quality time together.

Ramadan 2025 holds special significance as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The moon sighting in India today will officially mark the beginning of Ramadan.