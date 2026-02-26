Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Is it on February 26 or 27? Check the correct date, tithi, rituals and religious significance

Rangbhari Ekadashi, also known as Amalaki Ekadashi, is one of the most important and sacred days in the Hindu calendar. This festival also marks the symbolic beginning of Holi celebrations in Varanasi.

It beautifully brings together both Vaishnav and Shaiv traditions, as devotees worship Lord Vishnu along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

In 2026, the Ekadashi tithi falls across two dates, which has created confusion among devotees. Many people are wondering whether Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on February 26 or February 27.

Here is an explanation based on Panchang calculations:-

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Correct date and timings

According to the Drik Panchang,

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:33 AM on February 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:32 PM on February 27, 2026

Rangbhari / Amalaki Ekadashi vrat: Friday, February 27, 2026

According to Drik Panchang,

Parana (Fast-breaking) Time: February 28, 2026, from 6:47 AM to 9:06 AM

Since Ekadashi tithi is present at sunrise on February 27, devotees will observe the fast on this date.

Why is there confusion about the date?

The confusion happens because the Ekadashi tithi starts shortly after midnight on February 26. However, Hindu fasting rules follow the Udaya Tithi principle.

This rule says that the tithi present at sunrise is considered valid for observing the vrat (fast).

Because Ekadashi remains during sunrise on February 27, most Panchangs and religious scholars confirm that February 27, 2026, is the correct date for Rangbhari Ekadashi. In this case, there is no major difference between Smarta and Vaishnava calculations.

What is Rangbhari Ekadashi?

Rangbhari Ekadashi falls during the Phalguna Shukla Paksha and holds special importance, especially in Varanasi.

On this day, devotees worship the sacred amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, which is considered dear to Lord Vishnu.

In Varanasi, this Ekadashi is linked to the divine story of Lord Shiva returning to Kashi with Goddess Parvati after their wedding. The occasion is celebrated with colourful processions, temple rituals and gulal, especially at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It also marks the joyful beginning of Holi celebrations in the city.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Rituals and Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang,

Devotees observing Rangbhari or Amalaki Ekadashi usually follow these rituals:

1. Wake up early and take a holy bath

2. Observe a day-long fast (many people consume only fruits and milk)

3. Perform Vishnu puja using amla fruit, tulsi leaves and diyas

4. Offer prayers and abhishekam to Shiva and Parvati

5. Chant Vishnu Sahasranama and other sacred mantras

6. Donate food, clothes or money to the needy

7. Break the fast during the Parana time on the next day

Spiritual significance and benefits

According to Drik Panchang, Rangbhari Ekadashi is believed to remove past sins and bring prosperity, peace and spiritual growth. Religious scriptures say that worship performed on this day brings blessings from both Vishnu and Shiva.

It is also believed that observing this vrat gives spiritual merit equal to a year of regular worship. Devotees pray for success, happiness and ultimately moksha (liberation).

For those planning to observe Rangbhari Ekadashi in 2026, Friday, February 27, 2026, is the correct date as per Panchang rules.

Whether you observe the fast at home or witness the grand celebrations in Varanasi, this sacred day marks a colourful and divine beginning to the Holi season.

