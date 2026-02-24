Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Is this the same as Amalaki Ekadashi? Check date, puja timings, Tulsi remedies and significance

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on February 27, 2026. This sacred day falls on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun, just before the festival of Holi. Because it comes during the colourful season of Phalgun, it is popularly known as Rangbhari Ekadashi. It is also called Amalaki Ekadashi in many regions.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a fast to seek blessings, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Performing special Tulsi rituals on Rangbhari Ekadashi is believed to bring happiness, remove obstacles, and fulfil wishes.

Why Rangbhari Ekadashi is important

Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred days in Hindu tradition. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. Fasting and puja on this day are believed to wash away sins, bring peace of mind, and attract positive energy.

Since Rangbhari Ekadashi falls just before Holi, it holds special spiritual significance. Devotees pray for prosperity, health, and family well-being.

Important rule about Tulsi on Ekadashi

On Rangbhari Ekadashi, offering water to the Tulsi plant or plucking Tulsi leaves is not allowed. Therefore, if you need Tulsi leaves for worship, you should pluck them one day before Ekadashi.

Even though certain activities are restricted, there are many other Tulsi rituals that can be performed on this auspicious day.

Tulsi rituals to perform on Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026

1. Light 11 Lamps Near Tulsi

In the evening, light 11 diyas near the Tulsi plant. While doing this, chant the mantra:

“Mahaprasad Janani Sarva Saubhagyavardhini,

Aadhi Vyadhi Hara Nityam Tulsi Tvam Namostute.”

Chant this mantra 11 times with devotion. It is believed that this ritual helps remove life’s troubles and fulfils wishes.

2. Apply Tulsi Root Soil as Tilak

On this holy day, you can apply a small amount of soil from the root of the Tulsi plant as a tilak on your forehead. This is believed to bring mental peace, positivity, and increased energy.

3. Tie a Red Cloth Around Tulsi

Tying a red chunri or cloth around the Tulsi plant on Rangbhari Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that by doing this, devotees receive blessings from Tulsi Mata, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi. This ritual is said to attract prosperity and happiness into the home.

4. Chant Vishnu Mantra Near Tulsi

Sit near the Tulsi plant and chant the mantra:

“Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya”

Repeat this mantra 108 times with full faith and concentration. It is believed that this practice fulfils desires and brings spiritual progress.

5. Offer Tulsi Buds with Milk to Lord Vishnu

Mix Tulsi buds in cow’s milk and offer it to Lord Vishnu during worship. This offering is considered very sacred and is believed to bring auspicious results and divine blessings.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Date and Auspicious Timings

According to the Drik Panchang:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:32 PM on February 27, 2026

Therefore, Rangbhari (Amalaki) Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Paran (breaking the fast): Between 6:47 AM and 9:06 AM on Saturday, February 28, 2026

Devotees should complete the fast and perform Paran during the given time on the next day.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 is a powerful spiritual day to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Tulsi Mata. By observing the fast with sincerity and performing these simple Tulsi rituals, devotees can invite positivity, prosperity, and peace into their lives.

As this sacred Ekadashi arrives just before Holi, it also symbolises the removal of negativity and the beginning of joy and colour in life. May this Rangbhari Ekadashi bring divine grace and fulfil all your heartfelt wishes.

