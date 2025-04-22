Rare Celestial Event: Watch Venus, Saturn, And The Crescent Moon Create Smiley Face In The Sky On THIS DAY

Early risers on Friday, April 25, 2025, are in for a special treat—a rare celestial event will create a “smiley face” in the predawn sky. This phenomenon, known as a triple conjunction, will bring together Venus, Saturn, and a delicate crescent moon in a triangular arrangement that resembles a smiling face.

What’s Happening in the Sky?

At around 5:30 a.m. local time, just before sunrise, the alignment will be visible to observers across the globe—weather permitting. Venus will shine brightly above the eastern horizon, Saturn will appear slightly lower, and the thin crescent moon will rest beneath them, creating the illusion of a smiling face.

Brenda Culbertson, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, explains: “Venus is higher above the eastern horizon with Saturn lower, and a thin, crescent Moon a bit lower and a little farther north. The thin, crescent Moon looks like a smile.”

How to Watch

To catch the best view, head to a location with an unobstructed eastern horizon and as little light pollution as possible. The spectacle lasts for only about an hour before daylight washes it away, so plan to be in position by 5:30 a.m.

While the planets and moon are bright enough to see with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience—especially for spotting the crescent moon’s fine detail. Keen observers might also glimpse Mercury hovering low beneath the trio, though it may be difficult to spot due to its low position on the horizon.

A Rare Sky Show

This rare alignment is a must-see for astronomy enthusiasts and photographers alike. It also coincides with the tail end of the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks earlier in the week—adding a bit more magic to the morning sky.

So set your alarm, grab your camera or telescope, and find a good viewing spot. This short-lived “smiley face” is a reminder of the wonders above—don’t miss your chance to see the sky grin back at you.