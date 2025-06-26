Rath Yatra 2025: 10 Key Points Explaining Why Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra And Subhadra Idols Have Unfinished Hands

There are several legends related to the origin of how the lord came to reside at the Puri temple in Bhubaneswar.

Legend Of Lord Jagannath

The much-revered Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra commenced this year on June 27. It is a 15-day-long affair that is attended by lakhs of devotees who throng the temple town of Puri in Bhubaneswar, Odisha seeking the blessings of the Lord. Interestingly, there are various legends and beliefs associated with the origin of the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra (brother), and Devi Subhadra (sister). The idols of the god inside the Puri temple are of a particular type and are not made out of any metal or stone. Rather, Neem wood is used to carve the idols beautifully.

Lord Jagannath

The idols of Lord Jagannath depict the Lord embodying features of a large, square-shaped head, big eyes, and unfinished limbs. There are several legends related to the origin of how the lord came to reside at the Puri temple in Bhubaneswar. One of the popular stories which is associated with it reveals why the hands and limbs of the lord's idols are unfinished.

The Legend Of Unfinished Hands

It is believed that once there was a King named Indradyumna, who wanted to build a temple of the god Vishnu but wasn't certain about the shape of the idol that would represent the Lord. He was then asked by Lord Brahma to meditate and pray to Lord Vishnu himself as to what form would he like to embody.

God appeared in his dream

After deep meditation, God appeared in his dream and spoke about a particular floating wood log near Bankamuhana in Puri and his image would be made out of that log. After this dream, Indradyumna rushed to the spot and found the wooden log. However, to his surprise, he couldn't get his artists to make the idols out of it – no matter what.

Vishwakarma

The tools of the artisans broke every time when they tried to cut the log. This was the point when Ananta Maharana (carpenter Bishwakarma/Vishwakarma) appeared and offered to help. However, Bishwakarma had one conditio

Indradyumna

He said that he shouldn't be disturbed while carving out the idol until it is finished. So, for two weeks, he employed himself in the divine task in locked podium without anyone's interruption. But after two weeks, suddenly the sound of work stopped coming from inside the podium to which the wife of Indradyumna – Gundicha said that they must go in and check if he is fine.

Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra Worshipped In Unfinished Form

Although the King didn't want it, he had no option but to enter inside. However, to their surprise, when they got in, they found no carpenter andFor only unfinished idols. He immediately repented his act. But a divine voice – probably of Lord Vishnu himself, told the King that he shouldn't regret and install the unfinished idols as it is and the Lord shall make himself visible to the devotees in this form. Ever since, the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra are worshipped in unfinished form.

Shri Gundicha Temple

In the month of Asadha (June or July), the idols are brought out onto the Bada Danda and travel all the way to the Shri Gundicha Temple in huge chariots. Devotees in lakhs throng the streets to get a glimpse of the lord and seek their blessings.

The temple town of Puri is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of god Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.