Ravivar Remedies: Sunday is dedicated to which Hindu God? Lord Surya puja vidhi, vrat, mantras to chant, and aarti

Ravivar Remedies: There are multiple Gods and Goddesses in Hinduism. Each one of them is worshipped with different affirmations. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity (Gods or Goddesses), and special rituals are performed to honour these deities. Although family customs or regional traditions can be different from each other. If you want to know the general guidelines, here we have compiled all the details about which God to worship today, Sunday (Ravivar). Check the day is dedicated to which Hindu God, puja vidhi, vrat, aarti, and mantras to chant.

Sunday (Ravivar) is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God)

Lord Surya (Sun God) is worshipped on Sunday. People wake up early in the morning before sunrise and after doing the morning rituals, wear clean clothes and offer water to the sun. It is believed that people who observe fast on Sundays are blessed with good health, wisdom, and success.

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Puja Vidhi to follow

For the daily puja ritual, take a bath early morning, wear clean clothes and sit on a prayer mat (Asana), facing either the East or the North direction.

After cleaning the worship area, light a lamp and perform Achaman (ritual sipping of water) to purify yourself.

Then offer water, flowers, Tilak (sandalwood paste/vermilion), and Naivedya (food offering), first to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and the Sun God (Surya Dev).

Finally, read the mantras, perform the Aarti and offer a prayer for forgiveness.

Vrat on Sunday (Ravivar)

People keep a fast on Ravivar (Sunday) to please Lord Surya (Sun God). Keeping a vrat on this day is believed to improve health, increase prosperity, and boost self-confidence. Observers fast from sunrise to sunset, eating one salt-free meal (usually wheat/jaggery) and offering water (Arghya) with red flowers and sandalwood to the Sun.

Key Aspects of Ravivar Vrat:

Purpose: Seeks blessings for good health (curing skin/eye ailments), fame, and overcoming hurdles.

Duration: Typically started in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month and observed for 12 or 30 consecutive Sundays.

Procedure:

Wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes (preferably red).

Offer water (Arghya) to the Sun in a copper vessel mixed with red flowers, rice, and jaggery.

Chant mantras: "Om Hreem Hreem Suryaya Namah" or "Om Suryaya Namah".

Listen to or read the Ravivar Vrat Katha.

Dietary Rules: Eat a single, salt-free meal before sunset, usually containing wheat, jaggery, or milk products.

Donation: Donating items like wheat, jaggery, copper, or red clothing on this day is considered auspicious.

Benefits: The vrat is believed to remove the negative effects of a weak Sun in the horoscope, bringing happiness and longevity.

Mantras to chant on Sunday

The planet Sun is worshiped as Lord Surya or Suryadeva in Hinduism. Lord Surya is considered very important by the Hindu community and is worshipped on various auspicious occasions and festivals. Lord Surya is also given a special place in the Panchdeva worship.

1. Surya Moola Mantra

ॐ घृणिसूर्याय नमः।

Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah।

2. Surya Beeja Mantra

ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः।

Om Hram Hreem Hraum Sah Suryaya Namah।

3. Surya Gayatri Mantra

ॐ आदित्याय विद्महे प्रभाकराय धीमहि

तन्नः सूर्यः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Adityaya Vidmahe Prabhakaraya Dhimahi

Tannah Suryah Prachodayat॥

4. Surya Arogya Mantra

ॐ नमः सूर्याय शान्ताय सर्वरोगनिवारिणे।

आयुरारोग्यमैश्वर्यं देहि देव जगत्पते॥

Om Namah Suryaya Shantaya Sarvaroga Nivarine।

Ayurarogyam Aisvairyam Dehi Deva Jagatpate॥

5. Shri Surya Narayana Mantra

ॐ सूर्यनारायणायः नमः।

Om Surya Narayanayah Namah।

6. Surya Pranam Mantra

ॐ जपाकुसुमसङ्काशं काश्यपेयं महद्युतिम्।

तमोऽरिं सर्वपापघ्नं प्रणतोऽस्मि दिवाकरम्॥

Om Japakusumasankasham Kashyapeyam Mahadyutim

Tamoarim Sarvapapaghnam Pranatoasmi Divakaram॥

7. Surya Pratah Smarana Shloka

प्रातः स्मरामि खलु तत्सवितुर्वरेण्यं

रूपं हि मण्डलमृचोऽथ तनुर्यजूंषि।

सामानि यस्य किरणाः प्रभवादिहेतुं

ब्रह्माहरात्मकमलक्ष्यमचिन्त्यरूपम्‌॥

Pratah Smarami Khalu Tatsaviturvarenyam

Rupam Hi Mandalanrichoatha Tanuryajunshi।

Samani Yasya Kiranah Prabhavadihetum

Brahmaharatma Kamalakshyama Chintyarupam‌॥

8. Surya Ekakshari Mantra

ह्रां॥

Hram॥

9. Surya Panchakshara Mantra

ॐ सूर्याय नमः।

Om Suryaya Namah।

10. Surya Shatru Nashaka Mantra

उदसौ सूर्यो अगादुदिदं मामकं वचः।

यथाहं शत्रुहोऽसान्यसपत्नः सपत्नहा॥

सपत्नक्षयणो वृषाभिराष्ट्रो विष सहिः।

यथाहभेषां वीराणां विराजानि जनस्य च॥

Udasau Suryo Agadudidam Mamakam Vachah।

Yathaham Shatruhoasanyasapatnah Sapatnaha॥

Sapatnakshayano Vrishabhirashtro Visha Sahih।

Yathahabhesham Viranam Virajani Janasya Cha॥

11. Surya Kamanapurti Mantra

ॐ ह्रीं ह्रीं सूर्याय सहस्रकिरणराय

मनोवांछित फलम् देहि देहि स्वाहा॥

Om Hrim Hrim Suryaya Sahasrakiranaraya

Manovanchhita Phalam Dehi Dehi Swaha॥

Aarti to chant on Sunday: Shri Surya Deva Aarti

॥ आरती श्री सूर्य जी ॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन भगवान सूर्य की सबसे प्रसिद्ध आरती में से एक है। यह प्रसिद्ध आरती भगवान सूर्य से सम्बन्धित अधिकांश अवसरों पर गायी जाती है।

जय कश्यप-नन्दन,ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

त्रिभुवन - तिमिर - निकन्दन,भक्त-हृदय-चन्दन॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

सप्त-अश्वरथ राजित,एक चक्रधारी।

दुःखहारी, सुखकारी,मानस-मल-हारी॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

सुर - मुनि - भूसुर - वन्दित,विमल विभवशाली।

अघ-दल-दलन दिवाकर,दिव्य किरण माली॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

सकल - सुकर्म - प्रसविता,सविता शुभकारी।

विश्व-विलोचन मोचन,भव-बन्धन भारी॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

कमल-समूह विकासक,नाशक त्रय तापा।

सेवत साहज हरतअति मनसिज-संतापा॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

नेत्र-व्याधि हर सुरवर,भू-पीड़ा-हारी।

वृष्टि विमोचन संतत,परहित व्रतधारी॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

सूर्यदेव करुणाकर,अब करुणा कीजै।

हर अज्ञान-मोह सब,तत्त्वज्ञान दीजै॥

जय कश्यप-नन्दन, ॐ जय अदिति नन्दन।

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