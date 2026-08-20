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Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Why August 20 is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas across India

Sadbhavana Diwas is observed on August 20 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and promote national integration and communal harmony in India.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Why August 20 is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas across India
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About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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