/Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Why August 20 is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas across India

In India, Harmony Day is celebrated as Sadbhavana Diwas every year on August 20. It is a day with one thought: peace and unity among religions, regions and communities. It is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is closely associated with the idea of national integration and development of modern India.
August 20 is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas because it is the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest Prime Minister, and this day is meant to honour his vision: a united, progressive India where people coexist with goodwill and mutual respect.
Sadbhavana means goodwill or harmony. The observance highlights the importance of peaceful coexistence in a diverse country like India, where people belong to different religions, languages, castes, and cultures.
Rajiv Gandhi’s vision and contribution: Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He is best known for his emphasis on modernisation, particularly in technology, telecommunications and administrative reforms.
He played an important role in promoting computerisation and expanding India’s telecom network, which later became the foundation of the country’s digital growth.
He put his vision into words once, memorably:
"I am young, and I too have a dream. I dream of an India strong, independent, self-reliant and on the front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind."
Born August 20, 1944, in Bombay (now Mumbai). He came from political royalty: grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, and eldest son of Indira Gandhi. Yet politics wasn't his first path.
He went to The Doon School in Dehradun, then became a commercial pilot with Indian Airlines. For a while, he stayed well clear of political life, unusual, given his family.
That changed in 1980, after his brother Sanjay Gandhi died. Four years later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated, and Rajiv Gandhi stepped into the role of Prime Minister. He was just 40.
In 1991, while campaigning, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber with ties to the LTTE. He was later awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, India's highest civilian honour.
His legacy has stuck around a specific set of ideas: youth in leadership, modernisation, and the long push toward a technologically capable India.
The observance began in 1992, a year after his assassination. Its purpose was clear from the start build national unity and foster emotional harmony among citizens.
At its core, the day pushes people toward resolving differences through dialogue and constitutional means, not conflict.
Pledge-taking ceremonies. Floral tributes. Cultural programs running across government offices and public institutions. That's how Sadbhavana Diwas typically unfolds each year.
The Sadbhavana Pledge itself centres on unity, peace, and mutual respect, a reminder that living together, despite differences, takes real effort and understanding.
Sadbhavana Diwas isn't only about marking Rajiv Gandhi's birthday. It's a reminder of something bigger: India's strength lies in its diversity, not despite it. Harmony, unity, coexistence: that's the throughline. And honestly, in today's climate, the message hasn't lost any relevance. If anything, it's a nudge every Indian could use to hold onto goodwill and national integration, even when it's not easy.
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