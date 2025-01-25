Advertisement
REPUBLIC DAY 2025

Republic Day 2025: 10+ Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On 76th Celebration

Every January 26, India proudly celebrates Republic Day, a national occasion that combines historical significance, cultural diversity, and patriotic pride. Here are 10+ images to share with your family and friends.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Republic Day 2025: 10+ Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On 76th Celebration Image credit: Freepik

Every January 26, India proudly celebrates Republic Day, a national occasion that combines historical significance, cultural diversity, and patriotic pride. If you’ve ever wondered why this day is so meaningful or how it’s celebrated, you’re about to discover the rich history and vibrant traditions behind this iconic day.

To truly grasp the essence of Republic Day, we need to rewind to India’s journey toward freedom. After gaining independence on August 15, 1947, India still lacked its own Constitution. The country was temporarily governed by colonial laws, which underscored the need for a framework that reflected India’s values, diversity, and aspirations.

On November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of intense deliberation, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution. However, it wasn’t until January 26, 1950, that it officially came into force, marking India’s transformation into a sovereign republic. The date was chosen to honor January 26, 1930, when the Indian National Congress had declared Purna Swaraj (complete independence), cementing the day’s historical and emotional significance.

Here some Beautiful Images to share with your family and friends:

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

