Republic Day 2025: Is It The 76th Or 77th Celebration? Check Theme And Chief Guest, Full Details Explained

Republic Day 2025: India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution, marking the nation's transition to a democratic republic. The first Republic Day was observed on January 26, 1950, replacing the British Raj’s Government of India Act, 1935, with the Indian Constitution. The annual parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi is a major highlight. However, this year, there is confusion over whether it is the 76th or 77th Republic Day. Here's a clear explanation.

76th Republic Day: Clearing the Confusion

The uncertainty over whether 2025 marks the 76th or 77th Republic Day stems from a misunderstanding of how anniversaries are counted.

To clarify, the first Republic Day was celebrated in 1950. The second followed in 1951, the third in 1952, and so forth. In 2025, India will commemorate 75 completed years as a democratic republic (1950–2025) and enter its 76th year. Therefore, this year's celebration is the 76th Republic Day, not the 77th.

The confusion arises when some mistakenly add an extra year while calculating anniversaries. It's essential to note that anniversaries signify the completion of a specific time period, not its beginning.

Theme and Chief Guest for Republic Day 2025

Republic Day celebrations are known for their spectacular cultural parades, showcasing India’s rich diversity and progress. The theme for Republic Day 2025 is "Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India – Heritage and Development). This theme highlights India’s vibrant cultural heritage and its ongoing journey toward development.

A significant feature of the celebration is the invitation of a prominent international leader as the chief guest. This year, the honour goes to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, emphasizing the growing ties between India and Indonesia.

In 2025, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day, commemorating 75 years of being a democratic republic. With the theme of "Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas" and the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the event promises to be a grand celebration of India's legacy and future aspirations.