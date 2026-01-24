Republic Day 2026: How Indians across states celebrate January 26 in beautifully unique ways

Republic Day 2026 celebration: Republic Day is more than a national holiday in India, it is a living reflection of the country’s diversity, history, and collective pride. While the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi captures national attention, the real magic unfolds across states, districts, villages, and communities, each celebrating January 26 in its own distinctive way. In 2026, as India marks its 77th Republic Day, these regional traditions continue to showcase how unity thrives amid cultural diversity.

Delhi: Grandeur, Ceremony, and National Pride

In the national capital, Republic Day is marked by unmatched ceremonial splendour. From the President’s salute to the marching contingents of the armed forces, Delhi becomes the symbolic heart of the nation. Cultural performances, tableaux from states and ministries, and aerial flypasts reflect India’s military strength and cultural depth, making the capital the epicentre of the celebrations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Uttar Pradesh: School Parades and Patriotic Plays

Across cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, Republic Day celebrations begin with flag hoisting in schools, colleges, and government institutions. Students perform patriotic skits, poems, and dance dramas that narrate India’s freedom struggle and constitutional values. In rural areas, gram sabhas and community gatherings emphasise civic responsibility and national unity.

Punjab: Patriotic Fervour with Folk Energy

In Punjab, Republic Day blends nationalism with vibrant cultural expression. Patriotic songs echo through towns and villages, while bhangra and gidda performances add colour to local events. NCC cadets and ex-servicemen play a significant role in parades, reflecting the state’s deep connection with the armed forces.

Glimpses from the Republic Day Celebrations 2025…



A vibrant display of India’s unity in diversity. The magnificent parade showcased cultural heritage and military prowess. The vibrant tableaux represented the rich traditions of our states. pic.twitter.com/JaIN6xsqCJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2025

Rajasthan: Desert Parades and Royal Traditions

Jaipur and other major cities in Rajasthan celebrate Republic Day with parades that carry a royal touch. Camel-mounted police units, traditional attire, and folk music highlight the state’s heritage. In border areas, the celebrations hold special emotional significance, honouring soldiers and local communities living along India’s frontiers.

West Bengal: Cultural Tributes and Intellectual Spirit

In West Bengal, Republic Day is marked by cultural programmes, patriotic recitations, and musical performances. Rabindra Sangeet and thematic dance dramas are commonly performed, blending nationalism with the state’s rich artistic legacy. Educational institutions often host discussions on constitutional values and democratic rights.

Tamil Nadu: Community Celebrations and Artistic Performances

Republic Day in Tamil Nadu is celebrated through flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and traditional music and dance performances. In Chennai and other cities, schools and colleges organise parades and debates focusing on civic duties, social harmony, and India’s constitutional journey.

Maharashtra: Urban Energy Meets Grassroots Pride

Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur witness large-scale flag hoisting events, police parades, and cultural showcases. In housing societies and local communities, Republic Day becomes a collective celebration with patriotic songs, speeches, and performances by children, reinforcing national pride at the grassroots level.

Kerala: Simplicity, Discipline, and Student Participation

Kerala’s Republic Day celebrations are known for their disciplined and inclusive nature. Educational institutions play a central role, with students participating in parades, yoga demonstrations, and cultural programmes. The focus remains on democratic values, social equality, and constitutional awareness.

North-East India: Tradition Meets Tricolour

States like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh celebrate Republic Day with traditional dances, indigenous music, and local parades. Cultural performances highlight tribal heritage while reaffirming national unity. These celebrations beautifully blend regional identity with patriotic sentiment.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: Pride, Resilience, and Unity

In these regions, Republic Day holds deep symbolic meaning. Flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and community events are organised despite challenging weather conditions. The celebrations stand as a testament to resilience, peace, and India’s democratic spirit.

Why These Regional Celebrations Matter

Republic Day celebrations across states remind us that patriotism is not uniform—it is deeply personal and cultural. Whether through a school skit, a folk dance, or a local parade, every celebration reinforces the same core values: democracy, unity, and respect for the Constitution.

As India celebrates Republic Day 2026, these diverse traditions together tell one powerful story, that the strength of the nation lies in its many voices, cultures, and ways of expressing pride.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)