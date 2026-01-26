Republic Day 2026: Why is the national flag ‘Unfurled’ on Republic Day and ‘Hoisted’ on Independence Day? Real reason will surprise you

Republic Day 2026: At first glance, the act of raising the Indian national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day may look similar. But in reality, the two ceremonies follow distinct traditions, each carrying its own historical and constitutional meaning.

What Happens on Independence Day: The Flag Is ‘Hoisted’

On August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort. Hoisting means the flag is raised from the ground to the top of the flagpole.

Why hoisting matters on Independence Day:

Independence Day marks India’s freedom from British rule in 1947.

The act of hoisting symbolises a new nation rising, asserting its sovereignty for the first time.

It reflects the moment when India broke free from colonial control and took charge of its destiny.

In essence, hoisting represents the birth of a free nation.

What Happens on Republic Day: The Flag Is ‘Unfurled’

On January 26, the President of India unfurls the Tricolour at Kartavya Path.

Unfurling means the flag is already tied at the top of the pole and is opened or released, often accompanied by flower petals.

Why unfurling is done on Republic Day:

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

By this time, India was already independent.

Unfurling symbolises the continuation of sovereignty under constitutional governance, not its beginning.

It signifies that India’s freedom now rests firmly on law, democracy, and constitutional values.

Why Different Leaders Perform the Ceremony

Another detail many overlook:

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the flag as the head of the elected government.

On Republic Day, the President, the constitutional head of state, unfurls the flag.

This reflects India’s transition from a newly independent nation to a full-fledged republic governed by its Constitution.

The Deeper Symbolism Behind the Two Acts

The difference is not about protocol alone, it reflects India’s political evolution:

Hoisting = Freedom won, sovereignty claimed

Unfurling = Freedom protected, Constitution upheld

Republic Day is not about breaking free; it is about governing wisely, respecting institutions, and upholding democratic ideals.

Why This Distinction Still Matters Today

Understanding this difference reminds us that:

1. Independence gave us freedom

2. The Constitution gave that freedom direction

Each year, the way the flag is raised quietly tells the story of how India became free, and how it chose to remain free.