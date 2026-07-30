Sagittarius August 2026 monthly horoscope: Begin a regular workout routine

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 indicates that this month is likely to bring moderately favourable results, with gradual progress achieved through patience, discipline, and thoughtful decision-making. Throughout August 2026, Jupiter, the ruling planet of Sagittarius, will remain in the eighth house. At the beginning of the month, the Sun will also occupy the eighth house before entering the ninth house on August 17, 2026. Retrograde Saturn will continue its transit through the fourth house, Rahu will remain in the third house, and Ketu will occupy the ninth house during the entire month. Venus will continue moving through the tenth house, while Mars will remain in the seventh house. Mercury will begin August 2026 in the seventh house, move into the eighth house on August 5, 2026, and later enter the ninth house on August 22, 2026, where it will join the Sun and Ketu. These planetary movements suggest that although a few challenges may arise initially, the latter part of the month is likely to become more supportive.