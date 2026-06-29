Sagittarius July 2026 monthly horoscope: Focus on long-term security

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, indicates that Sagittarius July Monthly Horoscope 2026 reveals a month influenced by a combination of supportive and challenging planetary movements. The Sun will travel through your seventh house during the first half of the month and enter the eighth house after 16 July 2026. Neither of these positions is considered particularly strong; however, the period before 16 July 2026 may prove comparatively more supportive. Mars will continue its transit through the sixth house throughout the month. Although Mars receives Saturn’s aspect, it is still capable of providing productive outcomes, especially in matters that require courage, effort, and determination. Mercury will remain in the eighth house until 7 July 2026 and thereafter move into the seventh house in its own sign. Because Mercury occupies its own sign for most of the month, it is expected to offer reasonably favorable support despite some limitations.