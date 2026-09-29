/Sagittarius October 2026 monthly horoscope: Relationships may experience communication gaps

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 suggests that this month may bring a combination of opportunities and challenges, requiring patience, consistent effort, and practical decision-making. Throughout October 2026, Rahu will remain favourably positioned in your third house, while Jupiter will continue its transit through the eighth house. Saturn, the ruler of your second and third houses, will remain in the fourth house, whereas Ketu will occupy the ninth house. The positions of Saturn and Ketu may not provide completely favourable results, and Saturn's influence could slow the pace of professional progress. Certain valuable opportunities may not develop according to your expectations, which could create temporary disappointment or mental pressure. However, Ketu's position in the ninth house may encourage you to view your professional direction differently and explore new approaches. Opportunities related to foreign travel or distant places may also arise, helping you reconsider your future goals and career priorities.