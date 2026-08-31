Sagittarius September 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain a consistent schedule

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 indicates that the month may bring a combination of encouraging developments and demanding situations, making patience, careful planning, and consistent effort especially important. Rahu will remain in the third house throughout September 2026, supporting courage, initiative, communication, and the ability to move ahead despite difficulties. Retrograde Saturn will continue its transit through the fourth house as the ruler of the second and third houses, which may increase domestic responsibilities and create mental pressure. Jupiter will remain in the eighth house during September 2026, which may create uncertainty regarding financial stability and future plans. You may occasionally feel concerned about unexpected developments, while maintaining savings could become more difficult because of increasing expenses. Mars, as the ruler of the fifth and twelfth houses, will influence relationship matters and may also increase your concern regarding the progress or well-being of your children. At the same time, possibilities of unexpected benefits through inheritance or other sudden sources cannot be ruled out.