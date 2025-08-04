Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Dear Sagittarius, this week calls for a blending of freedom and focus. While your heart may yearn for new experiences or spontaneous change, the planetary alignments encourage you to fine-tune your long-term goals. You'll feel a pull toward personal growth, whether through travel, learning, or spiritual introspection. Stay curious, but grounded.

Love & Relationships

Love takes on a lighter, more joyful energy this week. If you're in a relationship, you’ll enjoy fun moments and may even plan a short getaway together. Communication flows easily, helping you both understand each other better. Single Sagittarians might find a spark in the most unexpected place—perhaps during a class, social event, or even while traveling.

Career & Finance

This is a great time to expand your skill set or network. You may receive an exciting opportunity tied to education, travel, or publishing. If you've been thinking about launching a new idea, this week offers the mental clarity and enthusiasm to begin. Financially, things remain steady, but avoid taking unnecessary risks—do your research before any investment.

Health & Wellness

Your energy levels are generally high this week, but don’t overextend yourself. You may be inclined to push boundaries physically or mentally, but moderation is key. Include outdoor activity in your routine—fresh air and movement help clear your mind and lift your spirits.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Sunday

Lucky Numbers: 3, 12, 27