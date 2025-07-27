Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for July 28 - August 3, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius, this week lights up your adventurous spirit and thirst for growth. With Jupiter — your expansive ruling planet — casting a motivating influence, you’ll feel pulled toward new ideas, long-term planning, and meaningful exploration. Whether it's in your mind, heart, or environment — expansion is calling.

Career & Finance

Your professional energy is upbeat and forward-thinking. It’s an excellent time to map out future goals, especially those related to travel, learning, or international work. If you’ve been stuck in a routine, new inspiration will push you to break free. Midweek brings clarity about a work issue that’s been lingering. Financially, you may receive news of a delayed payment or bonus — just in time to support something you've been wanting to invest in.

Love & Relationships

This week brings warmth, laughter, and honesty to your relationships. Couples will find joy in shared experiences, spontaneous plans, or deep philosophical talks. If there’s been distance, this is a great week to reconnect emotionally. Single Sagittarians might meet someone who shares their beliefs or love for adventure — possibly through travel, education, or social events. Just be careful not to overpromise or rush ahead emotionally.

Health & Wellness

Your energy is high, but you’ll need to watch for burnout from overexertion. You're naturally active, but this week, make space for recovery and proper nourishment. Outdoor activities like cycling, hiking, or swimming will benefit both your body and your mood. Pay attention to your hips, thighs, or lower back — areas ruled by Sagittarius. Stay hydrated and avoid overindulgence, especially in caffeine or fast food.

Lucky Numbers: 3, 12, 27

Lucky Colors: Turquoise, orange, violet