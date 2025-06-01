Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For June 1- 8: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius, embrace adventure and introspection as planetary shifts encourage expansive thinking. June 2nd to 4th is favorable for planning travels or educational pursuits.

The Full Moon on June 7th sheds light on your closest relationships, making communication paramount. Professionally, collaborative ventures can thrive if clear objectives are set. Approach financial decisions with caution, ensuring they align with your broader vision.

Maintain your health through exercises that support both body and spirit. Engage in social exchanges that bring innovation into your sphere.



As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.