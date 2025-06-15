Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For June 16 - 22: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 16 - 22, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week, and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius, this week nudges you to turn your attention toward relationships, collaborations, and the art of healthy compromise. With the New Moon activating your seventh house—the domain of partnerships and agreements—you’re entering a new chapter in how you connect, both personally and professionally. This is a time to redefine how you show up for others without losing your own sense of self.

Career & Finances

Teamwork will be key in the professional realm. Whether it’s collaborating with a colleague, signing a contract, or resolving a conflict, the stars favor clear communication and mutual respect. If you're considering entering into a business partnership or long-term project, this week offers clarity and alignment. Just make sure the terms are balanced and fair. Financially, a joint investment or shared resource may come into focus—approach it with careful planning and honest dialogue.

Love & Relationships

Love takes center stage this week. If you're in a relationship, this is the perfect time to reconnect, rekindle, or simply reaffirm your commitment. Open-hearted conversations can dissolve past tension and set the stage for deeper emotional connection. If you’re single, the New Moon may bring someone new into your orbit—especially someone who mirrors your values or vision. Look for connections that feel like equal partnerships, not power plays.

Health & Wellbeing

Balance is the key word here. You might feel pulled in many directions—between your goals and the needs of those around you. Make space for both. Prioritize activities that ground you: yoga, meditation, or spending time with people who uplift you. A strong support system is as essential to your wellness as physical self-care this week.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Saturday

Lucky Colors: Indigo and peach