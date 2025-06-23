Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 23- 29, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

This week, Sagittarius, you’re shifting from exploration to introspection. The cosmic energy encourages you to slow down, assess your emotional needs, and reconnect with your inner world. It’s not about how far you go right now — it’s about what you discover along the way.

Love & Relationships

Matters of the heart feel more emotionally charged this week. You may be craving deeper emotional intimacy or healing from past wounds. In a relationship, open communication about shared fears or dreams can bring closeness. If you're single, you may feel drawn to someone with emotional depth and spiritual presence.

Career & Work

You’re likely reflecting on your long-term goals. This isn’t the week to make bold moves, but rather to refine your vision and strategy. Conversations with mentors or trusted colleagues could bring clarity. If you’re feeling uncertain about your current path, use this time to realign.

Money & Finance

Financially, it’s time to think long-term. Review your spending habits and future investments. A shared financial matter — like taxes, loans, or joint accounts — may require your attention. Don’t ignore the fine print. Delayed financial news could finally arrive by the weekend.

Health & Wellness

Your energy is more inward-focused than usual, and that’s okay. Make space for mental rest and spiritual reflection. It’s a great week for journaling, nature walks, or exploring new wellness routines. Don’t push yourself to be everywhere — your body and mind need quiet too.