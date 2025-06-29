Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius, this week invites you to dive deeper — into your emotions, relationships, and hidden motivations. With the Sun moving through your transformative 8th house, you’re being guided to face what lies beneath the surface. While your usual style is to keep things light and adventurous, the universe now asks you to slow down and confront what needs healing or renewal. Growth may not come from a journey outward, but from the journey within.

Career & Finance

This is a powerful week for financial planning, debt clearing, and investment restructuring. Joint ventures or shared resources could come into focus — be clear in communication and documentation. Behind-the-scenes work will yield long-term benefits. If you're considering a change, wait until late in the week to take bold steps — insights will be clearer by then. Avoid unnecessary risks and lean into strategy over speed.

Love & Relationships

Emotional depth is the theme in your love life. If you're in a relationship, deep and vulnerable conversations can strengthen the bond — but only if both partners are honest and open. If you're single, attraction this week might be more intense and magnetic than usual. You may meet someone who stirs your soul more than your mind. Be cautious with past relationship patterns resurfacing — take the lesson, not the baggage.

Health & Wellness

Your energy may feel a bit up and down, especially if you're emotionally processing heavier matters. Your body might call for more sleep or stillness — honor that. It’s a great week for deep healing therapies, detoxes, or introspective practices. Spend time near water, or try breathwork and meditation to release inner tension.