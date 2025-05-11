Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): There’s a flame inside you this week - bold, bright, and ready to rise. Business brings opportunities, and you’re being called to take the lead. But remember: not every door needs to be kicked open. Some respond better to a knock.

Financially, surprises could go either way - budget wisely. In relationships, old wounds may surface, but only so they can finally be seen and softened. Mars brings health concerns early in the week - maybe fatigue, maybe stress - but this too shall pass.

By midweek, your energy returns stronger. Students are encouraged to stay the course - consistency is your best ally now. This week is about brave choices wrapped in quiet wisdom. Move with intention. Speak with honesty. Rest without guilt.

