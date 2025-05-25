Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week opens with a philosophical tug-of-war, dear Sag. Saturn wants you to focus, plan, and commit.

Your spirit wants to roam, experiment, and explore. The challenge? Integrate both.

Your professional life asks for a leap of faith - but only if it’s anchored in experience. Don’t bet everything on a vague promise.

In relationships, your words carry immense weight now - be mindful. What you say could open someone’s heart - or wound it. Choose wisely.

Financial energy improves midweek; a conversation or negotiation may shift things in your favor.

Health needs more than movement - it needs meaning. Find rituals that ground you spiritually.

(Also Read: Capricorn Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health)