Sakat Chauth 2026: Check Date, Moonrise Time, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules, And Significance of This Devotional Vrat

Sakat Chauth 2026 is an important devotional fast observed primarily by women for the well-being, safety, and long life of their children. Falling on January 6 this year, this vrat is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata and is observed with strict devotion, including fasting until the Moon is sighted at night. Beyond discipline, Sakat Chauth is believed to bring protection, remove obstacles, and invite peace and prosperity into the family.

Here’s a complete guide on the correct tithi, moonrise time, puja vidhi, fasting rules, and the significance of this important vrat:-

What is Sakat Chauth?

Sakat Chauth is a highly devotional fast observed mainly by women for the long life, safety, and well-being of their children. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata, and the vrat is traditionally strict no food, no water—until the Moon is sighted at night. While challenging, the fast is considered deeply meaningful and spiritually rewarding.

Observing Sakat Chauth is believed to protect children from difficulties, remove obstacles, and bring peace and stability to the family. Many devotees also see it as a way to reduce the negative influence of Mercury and invite success and positivity in daily life.

Sakat Chauth 2026 Date

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tithi and Moonrise Time

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 08:01 AM, January 6, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 06:52 AM, January 7, 2026

Moonrise: 08:41 PM, January 6, 2026

The fast is broken only after moonrise, following proper puja rituals.

Why Sakat Chauth is Observed

Sakat Chauth is not just about fasting it is a day of faith, devotion, and spiritual discipline. Devotees believe:

It brings protection and well-being to children

It reduces inauspicious effects of Mercury

Worshipping Lord Ganesha and the Moon God enhances success, peace, and stability in family and work life

Many women observe this fast annually, trusting its power to shield their children from unseen troubles.

Fasting Rules of Sakat Chauth 2026

According to drik panchang, Sakat Chauth is a strict and devotional fast observed mainly by women for the well-being, long life, and safety of their children. On this day, devotees refrain from eating and drinking throughout the day until the Moon is sighted at night.

The fast begins early in the morning after waking up and taking a holy bath. Devotees wear clean clothes and perform puja for Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata, chanting mantras and listening to the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha. Offerings often include sweets made of sesame seeds, such as laddus or modaks.

The fast is broken only after moonrise, beginning with water, followed by a light vegetarian meal. Observing these rules with devotion is believed to bring protection, blessings, and peace to the family, especially safeguarding children from troubles and ensuring their well-being.

Significance of Sakat Chauth 2026

According to drik panchang, Sakat Chauth is a highly devotional fast observed primarily by women for the well-being, long life, and protection of their children. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata, this vrat is believed to remove obstacles, reduce inauspicious effects of Mercury, and bring peace, prosperity, and stability into the family.

Beyond physical fasting, the vrat emphasizes faith, devotion, and discipline, creating a spiritual connection that strengthens family bonds. Observing Sakat Chauth with sincerity is said to invite positive energy, safeguard children from troubles, and bless the household with harmony. Many devotees follow this ritual year after year, trusting its power to protect loved ones and bring overall well-being.

How to Perform Sakat Chauth Puja: Step by Step

According to drik panchang,

Morning Preparations: Wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Lord Ganesha Puja: Worship Ganesha with devotion, chant mantras, and listen to or read the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha carefully.

Offerings: Prepare sweets such as laddus or modaks with sesame seeds, which are considered essential for the puja.

Ganesh Chalisa (Optional): Recite slowly and mindfully.

Moon Puja: After moonrise at 08:54 PM, worship the Moon God, and then break the fast. Start with water, followed by a simple vegetarian meal.

Sakat Chauth is more than just a fast it is a blend of faith, devotion, and discipline. By following the rituals carefully and worshipping Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata with sincerity, devotees believe they can protect their children from troubles, invite blessings, and bring stability and peace into their homes. Whether it is the puja, the fasting, or the mindful prayers, each step of this vrat reinforces devotion and spiritual connection, making Sakat Chauth a deeply meaningful tradition year after year.

