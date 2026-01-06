Sakat Chauth 2026: Check Date, Puja Timings, Moonrise Time, Significance, And Vrat Katha Here

Sakat Chauth 2026 is one of the most important Hindu fasts observed by mothers for the long life, good health, and protection of their children. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, this sacred vrat holds deep spiritual significance.

According to drik panchang, the fast is considered incomplete without reading or listening to the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha, as it completes the ritual and ensures divine blessings. In 2026, Sakat Chauth will be observed on January 6, and devotees across the country will perform special prayers and rituals with devotion and faith.

Sakat Chauth 2026 Date

According to drik panchang,

Date: 06 January 2026 (Tuesday)

Moonrise Time: 08:55 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: January 06, 2026 at 08:01 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: January 07, 2026 at 06:52 AM

Sakat Chauth 2026 Significance

According to drik panchang, In Hinduism, the fast of Sakat Chauth is observed for the long life, good health, and happiness of children, as well as for a blissful married life. In the year 2026, this sacred fast is being observed on January 6.

According to drik panchang, the spiritual benefit of any fast is considered complete only when its associated mythological story (Vrat Katha) is read or heard. Therefore, on Sakat Chauth, after worshipping Lord Ganesha, devotees should either read or listen to the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha, as only then is the fast considered fulfilled.

It is believed that mothers who listen to this sacred story are blessed by Ganpati Bappa, who removes all obstacles and troubles from the lives of their children.

Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha (Story of Sakat Chauth 2026)

According to drik panchang, Several stories related to Sakat Chauth are popular. One of the most well-known stories is as follows:

A long time ago, there lived a potter in a city. Once, he set up a kiln to bake his clay pots, but despite many attempts, the pots failed to harden properly. Troubled, he approached the king for help. The king consulted learned priests, who said that “each time the kiln is lit, a child must be sacrificed for the pots to bake successfully.”

Following the king’s order, the sacrifices began. One day, it was the turn of an old woman’s only son. The old woman was extremely poor, and her son was her sole support. That day happened to be Sakat Chauth.

Before sending her son, the old woman gave him a betel nut (supari) and sesame seeds (til)—symbols of Lord Ganesha—and said, "My child, remember Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. He will protect you."

The boy was placed inside the kiln, and the fire was lit. The old woman spent the entire night worshipping Lord Ganesha with complete faith. The next morning, when the potter opened the kiln, he was shocked. All the pots had baked perfectly, but the old woman’s son was sitting inside—alive and unharmed. Not only that, the children who had been sacrificed earlier were also restored to life.

From that day onward, this auspicious occasion came to be known as Sakat Chauth, and mothers began observing this fast to seek divine protection for their children.

Why Is Reading the Story Important?

According to drik panchang, The word Sakat itself means “to remove troubles.” It is believed that by reading or listening to the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha, no matter how big the problem is, Lord Ganesha protects devotees who have unwavering faith in Him. Along with removing difficulties, this vrat is also believed to bring positivity, prosperity, and happiness into life.

Sakat Chauth reminds devotees of the power of faith and the blessings of Lord Ganesha, who protects His devotees from all kinds of troubles. Reading or listening to the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha on this day is believed to complete the fast and bring peace, prosperity, and safety to children’s lives. With sincere devotion and unwavering belief, devotees pray to Ganpati Bappa to remove obstacles and fill their homes with happiness and positivity.

