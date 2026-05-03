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Salman Khan finds happiness in quiet moment with furry friend, says 'Yeh hai sukh'

Salman Khan shared a quiet moment from his personal life on social media, posting a picture with his pet dog. The actor’s caption, “Yeh hai sukh,” gave fans a glimpse of what he described as happiness and peace.

 

|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Salman Khan posted a candid photo with his pet, showing a rare personal moment
  • Fans reacted warmly, calling the picture peaceful and heartfelt
  • Salman will next be seen alongside Nayanthara
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Salman Khan finds happiness in quiet moment with furry friend, says 'Yeh hai sukh'Pic Credit: Salman Khan, Instagram

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Sunday, posting a serene photograph with his furry companion on Instagram. Captioned "Yeh hai sukh" (This is happiness), the image captures the actor in a quiet, affectionate moment with a large, white, fluffy dog.

Khan is seen resting his head gently against the dog's thick coat, eyes closed, conveying a sense of calm and contentment.

Admirers flooded the comments section, describing the image as "pure sukoon" and reiterating their admiration for the actor.

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"Or aap h hamare su-koon," one fan wrote. Another wrote, "Amazing picture love you bhai."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'.

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