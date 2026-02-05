Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Check date, Chandrodaya (Moonrise) time, significance, and Ganesh mantras here

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi in February 2026 will be observed on February 5. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise and break it only after the moonrise (Chandrodaya). On this day, people offer prayers, seek blessings, and chant Ganesh mantras to overcome problems and bring peace into their lives.

What Is Sankashti Chaturthi?

According to Drik Panchang, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. It is a sacred day devoted to Lord Ganesha. The rituals are simple quiet prayers, devotion, and patience. Each Sankashti Chaturthi has a special name based on the lunar month. When it falls in the month of Phalgun, it is known as Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi.

Sankashti Chaturthi February 2026 Date and Time

According to drik panchang, In 2026, Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, February 5.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 12:09 AM on February 5

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 12:22 AM on February 6

Moonrise (Chandrodaya Time): 9:50 PM on February 5

Devotees break their fast only after sighting the moon and offering prayers to Chandra Dev.

Why Sankashti Chaturthi Is Important

According to drik panchang, The word Sankashti means freedom from troubles. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the deity who removes obstacles and grants wisdom, stability, and clarity. It is believed that prayers offered on Sankashti Chaturthi bring quick relief from problems. Many people observe this fast to resolve long-pending issues, achieve mental peace, and invite prosperity into their lives.

Ganesh Mantras to Chant on Sankashti Chaturthi

According to Drik Panchang, Devotees chant simple and powerful Ganesh mantras throughout the day or during evening prayers. Some commonly recited mantras include:

Shri Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha

Om Shree Gan Saubhagya Ganpataye Namah

Om Ekadantaya Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Vakratundaya Hum

Om Gan Ganapataye Namah

These mantras are easy to chant and help focus the mind while seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Sankashti Chaturthi is a reminder that faith, patience, and sincere prayers can help ease life’s difficulties. With simple rituals, heartfelt devotion, and the peaceful wait for moonrise, this sacred day encourages inner calm and trust in Lord Ganesha’s guidance. Observing Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi with devotion can bring hope, strength, and positive energy into everyday life.

