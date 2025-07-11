Sawan 2025: Check Rituals, Significance And Full- List Of Date To Fast For Shravan Somvaar

The holy month of Sawan or Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus across India. In 2025, the month of Sawan will begin on Friday, July 11, 2025, and end on Saturday, August 9, 2025, according to drik panchang. Devotees observe this month with fasting, prayers, and visits to Shiva temples, especially on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvaar.

Rituals Observed During Shravan Somvaar Vrat

Fasting and devotion mark the core of Shravan Somvaar. Devotees, especially women, observe this fast for prosperity, marital harmony, and blessings from Lord Shiva.

Common Rituals Include:

Early Morning Bath – Devotees take a bath at sunrise and wear clean clothes, preferably white or saffron.

Shiva Abhishekam – Performing abhishek with milk, honey, curd, ghee, and water while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya."

Offering Bel Patra & Dhatura – Sacred leaves and flowers dear to Lord Shiva are offered along with sandalwood paste, fruits, and incense.

Fasting – Some keep a nirjala vrat (without water), while others consume fruits or one satvik meal in the evening.

Chanting and Bhajans – Devotees chant Shiva mantras, read the Shiva Purana or recite the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

Visiting Temples – Many people visit Shiva temples and offer prayers, especially in places like Varanasi, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Kedarnath.

Spiritual Significance of Sawan

Sawan is believed to be the month when Lord Shiva consumed the poison (Halahala) during the Samudra Manthan, to save the world. As a result, his devotees offer him cooling substances to ease his suffering.

Why Mondays Are Special:

Monday (Somvaar) is considered auspicious for worshipping Shiva.

Unmarried women fast on these days to be blessed with a good life partner like Lord Shiva.

Married women pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands.

Sawan Somvaar 2025 Vrat Date Full- List:

1st Sawan Somvaar – Monday, 14 July 2025

2nd Sawan Somvaar – Monday, 21 July 2025

3rd Sawan Somvaar – Monday, 28 July 2025

4th Sawan Somvaar – Monday, 4 August 2025

