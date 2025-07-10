Sawan 2025: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, And Devotional Practices You Must Know

As July arrives and the air turns cooler, people across many parts of India look forward to something beyond just a change in season they welcome the holy month of Sawan. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this time holds deep spiritual meaning and fills hearts with devotion and hope. Falling in the Hindu calendar month of Shravan, also known as Sawan. This period is considered highly auspicious, marked by devotion, faith, and deep spiritual reflection.

Sawan 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, in 2025, the sacred month of Sawan will begin on July 11, 2025 and end on August 9, 2025. During this period, devotees across India and beyond immerse themselves in prayer, fasting, and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

History of Sawan

The tradition of Sawan Somwar traces back to ancient Hindu mythology and the sacred Shiva Purana. During the cosmic event known as Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean created a deadly poison called Halahala emerged. To save the universe from destruction, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, which turned his neck blue and earned him the name Neelkanth.

To ease his suffering, gods and devotees offered him cooling elements like milk and water, which is a practice that later formed the basis of Sawan Puja. Since this event is believed to have taken place in the month of Shravan, the period became especially devoted to Lord Shiva, marked by prayers, fasting, and acts of gratitude and penance.

Significance of Sawan

The month of Sawan is deeply rooted in the legend of Lord Shiva, who drank the deadly poison produced during the Samudra Manthan to save the world. To protect him, Goddess Parvati held his neck to prevent the poison from spreading through his body, shielding him from greater harm but still leaving him in immense pain. Because of this act of sacrifice and devotion, Sawan is considered especially sacred to Lord Shiva.

Prayers offered during Sawan are believed to be especially powerful. A key tradition is fasting on Mondays, known as Shravan Somwar. Some devotees also begin the Solah Somwar Vrat, fasting every Monday for sixteen consecutive weeks, even beyond Sawan. Tuesdays are special too, as many married women observe the Mangal Gauri Vrat, praying to Goddess Parvati for their family’s happiness and well-being.

Sawan 2025 Rituals

Before beginning the puja rituals, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath, ensuring both the house and the puja room are thoroughly cleaned. They then place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a wooden board, light a diya filled with desi ghee, and offer heartfelt prayers. To invoke the divine presence, Vedic mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva are chanted, followed by the recitation of the Shravan Maas Katha and Shiva Chalisa.

Afterward, devotees visit the temple to perform the abhishek of the Shivalingam with panchamrit (a sacred mixture of milk, curd, sugar powder, honey, and ghee). They conclude by pouring water over the Shivalingam once more, adorning it with fresh flowers and Bilva Patra, which holds special significance for Lord Shiva, and offering white sweets as a symbol of purity and devotion.

Additionally, items like itra (perfume), chandan (sandalwood paste), and akshat (unbroken rice) are also presented during the puja to honor Lord Shiva.

