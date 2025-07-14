Sawan 2025 Horoscope: Check Remedies For Shravan Impact On 12 Zodiac Signs

Whether you’re seeking peace, prosperity, or protection during Shravan, understanding its planetary impact can help you align better with cosmic energies. Read on to discover what this holy month holds for your sign and the specific remedies you can follow to balance its effects as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.



Aries

Sawan 2025 is a time for Aries individuals to calm down and reconnect with their emotions. You might feel more impulsive or restless than normal, so being patient can help you avoid stress. On Tuesdays, give Lord Shiva red flowers and water to help calm your mind and provide tranquility. This simple thing can help you calm down and respond instead of react. Take this time to reflect on yourself and work on maintaining your composure in relationships.

Taurus

During Sawan, people born under the sign of Taurus will feel more spiritually connected. You will be drawn to peaceful places and activities that come from the heart. Chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra every day and give Lord Shiva white sandalwood to strengthen this anchoring energy. This gives you both peace of mind and emotional support. You might also find satisfaction in rituals and spiritual activities. Fully embrace them and use nature to help you feel grounded and present.

Gemini

During Sawan, Geminis can feel a wave of mental uneasiness or uncertainty. It could be hard to talk to each other and your mind might be all over the place. Give out green things like green moong dal or clothes on Wednesdays to help things stay peaceful and stable. This habit helps cleanse your mind and makes it easier to talk to other people. Writing in a notebook or being quiet and aware can also help you get your energy in line during this precious time.

Cancer

Sawan opens the path to deep emotional healing and inner clarity for people born under the sign of Cancer. You might feel more reflective and nostalgic, which is an excellent time to reconnect with your roots. Every Monday morning, give a Shivling raw milk and rice to help with this inner cleaning. This easy fix will calm your emotions and bring them back into balance. This month, put taking care of yourself and spending time with your family first.

Leo

Sawan 2025 tells Leos (Simha) to stop looking for approval from others and instead look

inside themselves. It might be hard to keep your emotions in check, especially when it comes to pride or ego. If you light a ghee lamp before Lord Shiva and meditate in quiet, it will help you center your energies and get your attention back. Let go of control and let serenity come in spontaneously throughout this holy month.

Virgo

During Sawan, Virgos should try to calm their minds and stop being so hard on themselves. Instead of trying to solve everything, learn to let go of your spiritual needs. On Thursdays, provide food or goods to people in need and say the Vishnu Sahasranama to feel more at peace and see things from a different angle. This can help you find a deeper sense of peace while also satisfying your need for order. Stop wanting everything to be flawless; it's time to have faith in the divine process.

Libra

If you are a Libra, Sawan 2025 will be a great time for you to fix broken relationships and get your emotions back in harmony. There may be small problems in partnerships or a desire for more peace. To go along with this, give Lord Shiva white flowers and curds as a sign of peace and cleanliness. Work on setting healthy limits, talking to each other in a kind way, and taking care of the love you already have.

Scorpio

Sawan may stir up strong feelings for Scorpios, especially about old wounds or anger that hasn't gone away. Now is the best time to let go of emotional baggage and make room for spiritual growth. Offering water to a Shivling on Mondays with sincerity will help you recover emotionally and find peace within. Letting go is a powerful thing. True strength is in being soft right now.

Sagittarius

Sawan is a time for Sagittarians to connect more deeply with their spirituality and fine-tune their inner voice. You might not know what to do or what it all means, but this break is a gift from God. Chanting the Rudra Ashtakam or Rudra Gayatri every day will provide you power, clarity, and spiritual protection. Don't promise too much or take on too much work. Be honest about what you want and let answers come to you naturally.

Capricorn

During Sawan 2025, Capricorns may feel even more burdened by their responsibilities. This month is a good time to take a step back, think about things, and practice thoughtful discipline. To eliminate karmic load and get back on track, give a Shivling black sesame seeds and mustard oil. You are inherently driven, but let spiritual practices help you along the way and give yourself permission to pause.

Aquarius

Sawan is a great time for people born under this sign to rejuvenate their emotions and clear their energy. You might feel more drawn to spiritual causes or helping others. Meditate with the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra to keep your mind clear and your body in harmony. Give things like water or shoes to people who need them. This not only helps you keep your energy safe, but it also helps you develop your natural desire to help others in the proper way.

Pisces

During Sawan, people born under the sign of Pisces may feel emotionally sensitive and spiritually receptive. This is a great opportunity to think about yourself, pray, and get back in touch with your spiritual mission. Take a bath with Ganga water (or water with tulsi in it) and light camphor near your altar to get rid of bad energy and make your intuition stronger. Take some time for yourself, think deeply, and let your heart lead you to peace and a connection with God.