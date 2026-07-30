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  • /Sawan 2026: From fasting rules to diet plan; Check what devotees should eat and avoid during Shravan

Sawan 2026: From fasting rules to diet plan; Check what devotees should eat and avoid during Shravan

Sawan 2026 is a sacred month for Lord Shiva devotees, where people follow fasting rules and a sattvic diet to maintain spiritual and physical purity. Eating simple foods and avoiding non-vegetarian and processed items helps devotees stay focused on prayers and devotion.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Sawan 2026: From fasting rules to diet plan; Check what devotees should eat and avoid during Shravan
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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