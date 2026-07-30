/Sawan 2026: From fasting rules to diet plan; Check what devotees should eat and avoid during Shravan

The holy month of Sawan holds special importance for devotees of Lord Shiva. It's a month of fasting, temple visits, and a shift toward sattvic. Food plays an important role in Sawan, as devotees avoid certain items and focus on simple and clean eating, all in the name of keeping both body and spirit in balance.
According to Drik Panchang, Sawan isn't really about fasting alone: it's discipline and devotion. The idea of these food rules is keeping the body light, the mind quiet, and the spirit focused on prayers. Simple, pure eating, the thinking goes, keeps positive energy flowing through the month.
Vegetarian, sattvic that's the general diet during Sawan. Some of what's commonly allowed:
Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, papaya, and pomegranate
Milk and dairy products such as curd, paneer, and buttermilk
Fasting grains like buckwheat (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), and amaranth (rajgira)
Sabudana (sago), potatoes, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin
Dry fruits like almonds, raisins, and cashews
Rock salt (sendha namak), swapped in for regular salt
Light, easy to digest, suited for fasting.
On the flip side, a handful of things get skipped entirely this month:
Non-vegetarian food (meat, fish, eggs)
Onion and garlic
Alcohol and smoking
Processed and junk food
Excessively spicy or oily dishes
Cutting these out is thought to preserve purity and sharpen spiritual focus.
According to Drik Panchang, fasting looks different for everyone, but a few practices show up again and again:
Somvar Vrat: Fasting on Mondays, dedicated to Lord Shiva
Eating just once a day, or sticking to fruits and milk
Drinking plenty of water, staying hydrated
Steering clear of negative thoughts, leaning into prayer and meditation instead
Visiting Shiva temples, offering prayers along with milk and water
At its core, fasting here isn't just about cutting food. It's self-control. It's devotion.
Spiritual as it is, fasting still calls for some basic care:
Small portions, spread across regular intervals
Stay hydrated all day long
Fruits and nuts help keep energy up
Don't overdo it once the fast breaks
Listen to your body; rest when it asks for it
Sawan 2026 is really about devotion, discipline, and spiritual growth all wrapped together. Simple food rules, mindful fasting: that's how devotees work toward purifying body and mind alike. Strict fast or basic sattvic diet, doesn't matter; the heart of Sawan comes down to faith, positivity, and a real connection with Lord Shiva.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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