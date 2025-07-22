Sawan Shivratri 2025: Check Date, Puja Timings, Vrat Vidhi, History, Significance, Rituals, And More

Sawan Shivratri, one of the most spiritually significant festivals for Lord Shiva devotees, will be observed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, during the sacred month of Shravan (Sawan). This divine occasion falls on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Shravan according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Celebrated with unwavering devotion, this sacred night is marked by fasting, night-long vigils, chanting, and the ceremonial worship of Lord Shiva’s lingam. Unlike Maha Shivratri, which falls in February or March and celebrates the union of Shiva and Shakti, Sawan Shivratri is observed within the highly auspicious Shravan month, a time believed to be especially sacred to Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Key Dates & Timings

As per Drik Panchang, here are the exact timings for the rituals:

► Sawan Shivratri Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

► Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM, July 24

► Duration: 41 minutes

► Shivratri Parana Time (Breaking Fast): 5:38 AM, July 24

► Ratri First Prahar Puja: 07:17 PM – 09:53 PM

► Second Prahar: 09:53 PM – 12:28 AM

► Third Prahar: 12:28 AM – 03:03 AM

► Fourth Prahar: 03:03 AM – 05:38 AM

► Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 4:39 AM, July 23

► Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 2:28 AM, July 24

For devotees observing the vrat (fast), the Parana (fast-breaking) is scheduled for 5:38 AM on July 24, 2025.

Why Is Sawan Shivratri So Important?

In Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is known as the destroyer of evil and the supreme yogi who lives in deep meditation. The month of Shravan is considered extremely sacred to him. It is believed that the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) took place during this month, during which Shiva consumed the deadly poison Halahala to save the universe. In return, the gods and devotees started observing rituals to honor and pacify Shiva, thus giving rise to Shravan celebrations.

Sawan Shivratri is one such observance, revered especially in North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Shiva temples across India, including Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham, see a massive influx of devotees performing Gangajal Abhishekam, night-long vigils, and Vedic rituals during this time.

Sawan Shivratri Vrat Vidhi (Fasting Rules)

1. Preparation: On the day before Shivratri, i.e., Trayodashi, devotees usually consume a single meal.

2. Morning Rituals: On Shivratri day, they wake early, take a bath, and perform Sankalp (resolution) to fast for the day and night in honor of Shiva.

3. Evening Bath: A second bath is taken in the evening before visiting a temple or beginning the Shiv Puja at home.

4. Night-long Worship: Shiva is worshipped in four prahars of the night with Abhishekam (offering of holy substances like milk, honey, ghee, Gangajal) and the chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya.”

5. Breaking the Fast: The fast is broken the next morning between sunrise and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi, usually after taking a bath.

Some devotees observe a Nirjala Vrat, where they refrain from both food and water, and spend the night chanting and meditating on Shiva's divine energy.

Rituals That Define the Night of Shiva

1. Abhishekam: Bathing the Shiva Linga with water, milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and Gangajal.

2. Bilva Leaves Offering: Offering bilva leaves, considered sacred to Lord Shiva.

3. Lighting Diyas: Lighting lamps and incense to please Lord Shiva.

4. Reciting Shiva Mantras: Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” and other Vedic mantras.

5. Jagran & Bhajans: Staying up all night singing bhajans and meditating on Shiva.

6. Charity and Dakshina: Donating food, clothes, or money to Brahmins or the needy.

Sawan Shivratri Vs Maha Shivratri

While both festivals honour Lord Shiva, they occur in different lunar months and have unique historical significance. Many confuse Sawan Shivratri with Maha Shivratri, but they are distinct.

Sawan Shivratri falls in the month of Shravan (July–August) and is one of the monthly Shivratris, revered especially during the monsoon for its spiritual intensity.

Maha Shivratri, however, is the most important of all Shivratris and is celebrated in February–March during the Phalguna month.

Both festivals honour Lord Shiva, but Sawan Shivratri is believed to be especially potent for fulfilling wishes, inner purification, and divine blessings.

Regional Celebrations and Temple Rituals

► Most Celebrated In: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Famous Temples with Grand Celebrations:

► Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

► Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain

► Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand

► Kedarnath Temple

In these regions, devotees pour Gangajal over the Shiva Lingam, believing it purifies the soul and grants moksha.

FAQs

Q1. When is Sawan Shivratri 2025?

July 23, 2025 (Wednesday).

Q2. Is Sawan Shivratri different from Maha Shivratri?

Yes, Sawan Shivratri falls in Shravan, while Maha Shivratri is in February–March.

Q3. What are the puja timings for Sawan Shivratri 2025?

Nishita Kaal Puja is from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM on July 24.

Q4. Can I eat during Sawan Shivratri vrat?

Most devotees observe a strict or Nirjala fast, but some opt for a fruit-based diet.

Q5. What should I offer to Lord Shiva on this day?

Bilva leaves, milk, Gangajal, honey, and sandalwood are ideal offerings.

Let the holy chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” purify your mind and soul this Sawan Shivratri. Take the vow of devotion, observe the sacred rituals, and embrace Shiva’s transformative energy on this spiritually powerful night.

