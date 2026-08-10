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  • /Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Nishita Kaal puja timing, Jalabhishek vidhi, vrat rules and Bhadra timings

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Nishita Kaal puja timing, Jalabhishek vidhi, vrat rules and Bhadra timings

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri 2026 will be observed on August 11, with devotees across India observing fasts, performing Jalabhishek and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. From Nishita Kaal and four-prahar puja timings to vrat rules and the correct Jalabhishek vidhi, here is everything you need to know.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Nishita Kaal puja timing, Jalabhishek vidhi, vrat rules and Bhadra timings
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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