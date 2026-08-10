/Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Nishita Kaal puja timing, Jalabhishek vidhi, vrat rules and Bhadra timings

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important days in the whole Sawan month. The day belongs to Lord Shiva, and devotees celebrate it with utmost devotion: chanting, night puja, Jalabhishek, fasting, and more. The festival is celebrated during Shravan on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. This time around, Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4:54 AM on August 11 and lasts until 1:52 AM the next day, August 12. So the main puja is happening on the 11th.
If you're going by tradition, Nishita Kaal is when the puja really matters most. This year that window is 11:59 PM on August 11 to 12:43 AM on August 12 - just about 43 minutes. Some families do the whole four-prahar puja instead, starting in the evening and carrying it right through to early morning. Here are the most auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang:
Sawana Shivaratri on Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, Aug 12
Duration - 00 Hours 43 Mins
On 12th Aug, Shivaratri Parana Time - 05:50 AM, Aug 12
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:05 PM to 09:46 PM
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:46 PM to 12:27 AM, Aug 12
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:27 AM to 03:08 AM, Aug 12
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:08 AM to 05:50 AM, Aug 12
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 04:54 AM on Aug 11, 2026
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:52 AM on Aug 12, 2026
Worth checking before you plan anything. Bhadra runs from 10:22 PM on August 10 to 11:34 AM on August 11 this year. So both the evening puja and Nishita Kaal puja are clear of it - no conflict there. Jalabhishek and night worship can go ahead as planned since Bhadra wraps up well before that.
If you're someone who follows the panchang closely, just hold off on any big sankalp or special offerings until Bhadra's over.
Famous Shiva temples in North India, Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham arrange special Pujas and Shiva Darshan during Sawan month. Thousands of Shiva devotees visit Shiva shrines during Sawan month and perform Gangajal Abhishekam.
If you want to perform Jalabhishek at home then wake up early, bathe, put on clean clothes, and sit in front of a Shiva photo or a Shivling. Take a simple sankalp before you start.
Pour plain water over the Shivling first. Then, if you've got them at home, add milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar - one at a time. Wash it off with water again after. Then offer belpatra, white flowers, sandalwood paste, akshat, fruits, and dhatura.
Keep chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" while you do the Jalabhishek. Chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra. Don't overthink the puja - Shiva isn't really about grand shows. Devotion matters more than how elaborate it looks.
A lot of people fast the entire day - just fruits, milk, water. Some eat a sattvik meal once the puja's done. Skip alcohol, onion, garlic, non-veg, and try to keep your temper and words in check too.
Plenty of devotees stay up the whole night doing puja. There's a belief that listening to the Shivratri Katha, chanting Shiva mantras, and offering water to the Shivling through the night can help lift stress, fear, and whatever else has been weighing on you.
Sawan is mostly celebrated with great devotion in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.
► Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi
► Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain
► Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand
► Kedarnath Temple
In these regions, devotees pour Gangajal over the Shiva Lingam, believing it purifies the soul and grants moksha.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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