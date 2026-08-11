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Sawan Shivratri 2026: Powerful Lord Shiva mantras to chant tonight for peace, strength and blessings

Sawan Shivratri 2026 is being observed today, with devotees marking the auspicious occasion through fasting, Jalabhishek, night-long prayers and Shiva mantra chanting. Here are powerful mantras devotees can chant during the sacred night.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Sawan Shivratri 2026: Powerful Lord Shiva mantras to chant tonight for peace, strength and blessings
Image Credit: Freepik

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Sawan Shivratri 2026: Powerful Lord Shiva mantras to chant tonight for peace, strength and blessings
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