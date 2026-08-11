/Sawan Shivratri 2026: Powerful Lord Shiva mantras to chant tonight for peace, strength and blessings

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important days in the whole Sawan month. The day belongs to Lord Shiva, and devotees celebrate it with utmost devotion: chanting, night puja, Jalabhishek, fasting, and more. The festival is celebrated during Shravan on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. This time around, Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4:54 AM today, August 11, and lasts until 1:52 AM the next day, August 12. So the main puja is happening on the 11th. Here are powerful mantras to chant on Sawan Shivratri, from Om Namah Shivaya, to Maha Mrityunjaya, and more.
Mantra:
ॐ नमः शिवाय
Meaning: “I bow to Lord Shiva.”
Why Chant It:
This five-syllable mantra is considered the essence of all Vedic knowledge. It’s a universal chant that brings calm, cleanses past karmas, and connects your soul directly to the divine.
Best Time to Chant: Early morning or during the Prahar pujas on Shivratri night.
Mantra:
ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।
उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात्॥
Meaning: “We worship the three-eyed One (Lord Shiva), who is fragrant and nourishes all beings. May He liberate us from death for the sake of immortality.”
Why Chant It:
This powerful mantra is known for healing, protection, and conquering fear. It is often recited for physical and emotional healing, warding off untimely death and misfortune.
Best Time to Chant: At midnight or during the third and fourth prahar on Shivratri.
Mantra:
ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि। तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥
Meaning: “We meditate on the supreme Purusha, the great God. May Rudra inspire and enlighten us.”
Why Chant It:
Ideal for students and seekers, this mantra enhances concentration, clarity, and mental peace. It invokes Shiva as the cosmic teacher.
Best Time to Chant: After sunset or during meditation.
Mantra:
ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय
Meaning: “I bow to the mighty Rudra (fierce form of Shiva).”
Why Chant It:
This mantra is believed to ward off negative energies, evil eye, and inner turmoil. It is simple yet incredibly effective during Sawan Shivratri.
Best Time to Chant: Before taking Sankalp for fasting and before Abhishekam.
Mantra:
करचरण कृतं वाक्कायजं कर्मजं वा।
श्रवणनयनजं वा मानसं वापराधम्॥
विहितमविहितं वा सर्वमेतत्क्षमस्व।
जय जय करुणाब्धे श्रीमहादेव शम्भो॥
Meaning: A prayer to seek forgiveness for all known and unknown sins — of body, speech, mind, and actions.
Why Chant It:
Chant this before starting the Shiva Puja to purify your mind and soul. It opens the heart to devotion.
Mantra
ब्रह्ममुरारिसुरार्चितलिंगं निर्मलभासितशोभित लिंगम् ।
जन्मजदुःखविनाशकलिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥१॥
देवमुनिप्रवरार्चितलिंगं कामदहं करुणाकरलिंगम् ।
रावणदर्पविनाशन लिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥२॥
सर्वसुगंधिसुलेपितलिंगं बुद्धिविवर्धनकारणलिंगम् ।
सिद्धसुरासुरवंदितलिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥३॥
कनकमहामणिभूषितलिंगं फणिपतिवेष्टितशोभितलिंगम् ।
दक्षसुयज्ञविनाशनलिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥४॥
कुंकुमचंदनलेपितलिंगं पंकजहारसुशोभितलिंगम् ।
संचितपापविनाशन लिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥५॥
देवगाणार्चितसेवितलिंगं भावैर्भक्तिभिरेव च लिंगम् ।
दिनकरकोटिप्रभाकरलिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥६॥
अष्टदलोपरिवेष्ठित लिंगं सर्वसमुद्भवकारणलिंगम् ।
अष्टदरिद्रविनाशनलिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥७॥
सुरगुरुसुरवरपूजितलिंगं सुरवनपुष्पसदार्चितलिंगम् ।
परात्परं परमात्मकलिंगं तत्प्रणमामि सदाशिवलिंगम् ॥८॥
लिंगाष्टकमिदं पुण्यं यः पठेच्छिवसन्निधौ ।
शिवलोकमवाप्नोति शिवेन सह मोदते ॥९॥
इति श्रीलिंगाष्टकस्तोत्रं संपूर्णम् ॥
Why Chant It:
Reciting this stotra during Shiva Linga Abhishekam enhances the spiritual merit and removes doshas or sins from past lives.
1. Start after taking Sankalp for fast during the morning rituals.
2. Recite during each Prahar of the night: 4 time slots are prescribed during Shivratri for maximum benefits.
3. Use Rudraksha mala (108 beads) for focused chanting.
4. Chant with pure devotion, preferably after bathing and in front of a Shiva Linga or photo.
5. Combine chanting with Abhishekam rituals using milk, honey, water, bel leaves, and sandalwood.
Sawan Shivratri isn’t just a festival, it’s a chance to connect to Shiva’s infinite power and compassion. The mantras you chant are like bridges between your consciousness and the cosmic divine. Whether you’re seeking peace, healing, or spiritual awakening, these mantras will guide your soul on its journey.
Let every chant echo in your heart this Shivratri. Har Har Mahadev!
Q1. Which is the most powerful mantra to chant on Sawan Shivratri?
Om Namah Shivaya and Maha Mrityunjaya are the most powerful Shiva mantras.
Q2. Can I chant mantras without fasting?
Yes, chanting with devotion is beneficial even without observing the fast.
Q3. When is the best time to chant mantras on Shivratri?
During the four Prahar pujas, especially Nishita Kaal (midnight).
Q4. How many times should I chant a mantra?
Ideally, 108 times, using a Rudraksha mala for focus.
Q5. Can beginners chant these mantras?
Absolutely. Start with simple mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya” and increase gradually.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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