/Sawan Shivratri 2026: Powerful Lord Shiva mantras to chant tonight for peace, strength and blessings

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important days in the whole Sawan month. The day belongs to Lord Shiva, and devotees celebrate it with utmost devotion: chanting, night puja, Jalabhishek, fasting, and more. The festival is celebrated during Shravan on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. This time around, Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4:54 AM today, August 11, and lasts until 1:52 AM the next day, August 12. So the main puja is happening on the 11th. Here are powerful mantras to chant on Sawan Shivratri, from Om Namah Shivaya, to Maha Mrityunjaya, and more.