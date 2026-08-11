/Sawan Shivratri 2026 wishes: 100+ messages, WhatsApp greetings, and blessings to share with loved ones

Sawan Shivratri 2026: Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important days in the whole Sawan month. The day belongs to Lord Shiva, and devotees celebrate it with utmost devotion: chanting, night puja, Jalabhishek, fasting, and more. The festival is celebrated during Shravan on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. This time around, Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4:54 AM on August 11 and lasts until 1:52 AM the next day, August 12. So the main puja is happening on the 11th. From heartfelt wishes to devotional WhatsApp messages and Mahadev blessings, here are 100+ messages to share with family and friends on this auspicious day.