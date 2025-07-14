Sawan Somwar 2025 Begins: Powerful Rituals, Timings, And Vrat Rules For First Monday Fasting

As the monsoon clouds gather, so does spiritual energy, for today marks the first Monday of Sawan 2025, a day held sacred by millions of Lord Shiva devotees across India. Worshipping Mahadev during the month of Shravan, especially on Mondays, is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.

The significance of this sacred month is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. With Lord Vishnu in Yoga Nidra (divine slumber) during Shravan, the task of maintaining cosmic balance is handled by Lord Shiva. Thus, these weeks are ideal for expressing devotion, seeking forgiveness, and strengthening your spiritual discipline.

Even if one cannot fast for the entire month, observing Sawan Somwar vrat alone is said to earn Shiva’s blessings. Interestingly, this year’s first Sawan Monday also coincides with Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi, adding a layer of divine auspiciousness to the day.

Mondays during Sawan are particularly auspicious. According to Drik Panchang, "All Mondays or Somwar(s) which fall during Shravan month are considered highly auspicious for fasting and known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from first Somwar of Sawan month."

What is Sawan Somwar Vrat?

Sawan Somwar Vrat is a Monday fast observed during the month of Sawan. Many devotees also take up the Solah Somwar Vrat (16 consecutive Mondays) starting from this day to fulfil heartfelt wishes or gain peace in life. Fasting is typically accompanied by Shiva puja, mantra chanting, and consumption of satvik food.

Auspicious Yogas & Nakshatras on First Sawan Monday

Here are the auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang:

1. Ayushman Yoga: Until 4:14 PM

2. Saubhagya Yoga: Begins after 4:14 PM

3. Dhanishta Nakshatra: Until 6:49 AM

4. Shatabhisha Nakshatra: Follows after

These yogas are considered highly beneficial for spiritual practices and religious ceremonies.

Shubh Muhurat for Shiva Puja Today (July 14, 2025):

1. Brahma Muhurat: 4:11 AM – 4:52 AM

2. Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM – 12:55 PM

3. Vijay Muhurat: 2:45 PM – 3:40 PM

4. Godhuli Muhurat: 7:20 PM – 7:40 PM

5. Amrit Kaal: 11:21 PM – 12:55 AM (night of July 14)

Plan your puja or vrat activities within these windows to maximise the spiritual benefits.

Sawan Somwar Rituals & Offerings for Lord Shiva

1. Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean or white clothing.

2. Visit a Shiva temple if possible, or create a sacred space at home.

3. Perform Shivalinga abhishek using Ganga Jal (holy water).

4. Follow with Panchamrit abhishek, a sacred mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugarcane juice.

5. Offer white sandalwood, white flowers, bhang, dhatura, fruits, and til (sesame).

6. Don’t forget to include Lord Ganesha, Parvati Maa, Kartikeya, and Nandi in your prayers.

7. Perform Shiv Aarti and chant mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya", "Mahamrityunjaya Mantra", or "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam".

When Does Sawan Begin?

According to Purnimanta calendar followed in North India, Sawan starts 15 days earlier than the Amanta calendar used in South and Western India. Hence, the exact start date of Sawan may vary depending on the region.

Why Sawan Somwar is So Special?

It is believed that Shiva grants boons quickly during Sawan. Devotees observe fasts for love, health, marriage, or spiritual upliftment. Women often pray for an ideal life partner, while men seek strength and peace of mind.

This sacred month is a time for self-purification, spiritual awakening, and reconnecting with divine energy through prayers, meditation, and discipline.

So, whether you're fasting, visiting temples, or simply offering water to the Shivalinga, let this first Sawan Somwar set the tone for a month of devotion and transformation.

