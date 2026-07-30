Scorpio August 2026 monthly horoscope: Remain attentive to details

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 indicates that this month is likely to deliver average yet gradually improving results, especially during the second half of the month. Throughout August 2026, Rahu will continue its transit through the fourth house, Ketu will remain in the tenth house, Venus will occupy the eleventh house, retrograde Saturn will stay in the fifth house, and exalted Jupiter will remain in the ninth house. Jupiter will regain its full strength after emerging from combustion on August 12, 2026, enhancing its positive influence. At the beginning of the month, the Sun will remain in the ninth house before entering the tenth house on August 17, 2026. Mercury will initially stay in the eighth house along with Mars, move into the ninth house on August 5, 2026, and later enter the tenth house on August 22, 2026. These planetary movements indicate that the first half of August may require greater patience, while the second half is expected to bring noticeable improvement in several areas of life.