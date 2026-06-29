Scorpio July 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid impulsive decisions

Mars will continue its journey through your seventh house throughout July 2026, which may create occasional challenges in personal and professional interactions. Mercury will remain in the ninth house until 7 July 2026 along with Jupiter, bringing mixed yet manageable results. After 7 July 2026, Mercury will move into its own sign in the eighth house. Despite being retrograde and combust, Mercury may still help maintain average to slightly favorable outcomes. Jupiter will continue to support you from the ninth house, although its strength may reduce slightly after 15 July 2026 due to combustion. Venus will move from the ninth house to the tenth house on 4 July 2026, while Saturn will remain in the fifth house and become retrograde after 27 July 2026. Overall, July 2026 is expected to deliver a blend of positive and challenging experiences, with the latter half appearing stronger than the beginning.