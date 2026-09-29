Scorpio October 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid unnecessary conflicts

According to the Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for October 2026, your professional life may produce average results, with increased responsibilities requiring greater patience, consistency, and careful planning. Saturn, the planet associated with professional discipline and responsibility, will remain in your fifth house throughout October 2026. Its influence may increase your workload and create occasional delays in receiving the results you expect from your efforts. You may sometimes feel dissatisfied with your current professional circumstances or believe that your hard work is not receiving sufficient recognition. Limited cooperation from senior officials could further increase professional pressure. As a result, thoughts of changing your job, organisation, or professional environment may arise in search of better growth and greater satisfaction. However, avoiding hurried decisions and continuing to perform your responsibilities carefully will be important. Delayed appreciation should not discourage you from maintaining the quality of your work.