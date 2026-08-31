/Scorpio September 2026 monthly horoscope: Spiritual travel may provide emotional relief

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 indicates a moderately challenging period that will require patience, careful planning, and a practical approach to important matters. Throughout September 2026, retrograde Saturn will remain in the fifth house, while Rahu will continue its transit through the fourth house and Ketu will occupy the tenth house. Jupiter's position during the month may not provide complete support, which can slow down progress and increase responsibilities or unwanted commitments. Ketu in the tenth house may create uncertainty or fluctuations in professional life, although it can simultaneously sharpen your wisdom and encourage you to approach career matters more thoughtfully. Rahu's presence in the fourth house may reduce domestic comfort and increase concerns related to family matters, particularly your mother's health. It may also bring expenses connected with the household or family responsibilities. Spiritual interests are likely to increase, and travel connected with religious or spiritual purposes may provide emotional relief.